Manchester City say they are "disappointed" that Benjamin Mendy held a New Year's Eve party which goes against UK government rules on curbing the spread of Covid-19.

City have condemned the actions of their French left-back and have said they will be conducting an investigation.

"While it is understood that elements of this incident have been misinterpreted in the reports [carried by newspapers earlier], and that the player has publicly apologised for his error, the club is disappointed to learn of the transgression and will be conducting an internal investigation," the club said in a statement.

A spokesman for Mendy said he held a dinner party with guests from outside his household.

Under British government guidelines set on December 19, those living in Tier 4 regions - which includes Manchester - are not allowed to mix with others outside their own household.

A spokesperson for Mendy said: "Benjamin and his partner allowed a chef and two friends of his partner to attend his property for a dinner party on New Year's Eve.

"Ben accepts that this is a breach of Covid-19 protocols and is sorry for his actions in this matter. Ben has had a Covid test and is liaising with Manchester City about this."

