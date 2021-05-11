Bernd Leno has dismissed reports that he is among a group of senior players who could look to leave Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners have had a difficult season and face the prospect of missing out on European competition as they are ninth in the Premier League with three games left to play.

They were also beaten in the semi-finals of the Europa League and it has been reported that a summer overhaul is being planned.

Goalkeeper Leno, defender Hector Bellerin and midfielder Granit Xhaka are among the players who could reportedly leave.

But Leno told Sky Sports: "There is nobody in the dressing room who says 'I want to leave the club, I am not happy here anymore'.

"We still have a good environment at the club and in the dressing room. Of course, at times it was not easy this season, but this is part of football.

"I am still happy at Arsenal. Arsenal is still a big club, a big name in the world and in the Premier League. It's not good to feel sorry for ourselves, we need to move forward and change it to a positive as soon as possible."

Leno joined Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 and is under contract until 2023.

He also spoke about the importance of mental health education and his concerns over young players "losing control" due to outside pressures.

"I think it is important that people speak about their feelings, whether it is in their career or their history. Many people in football don't see the human behind the player. They just see machines that have to always play 100 per cent.

"Sometimes they don't see players who don't have confidence, it can be a young or an experienced player. Maybe with all these campaigns, people can show more humility towards footballers, because everyone can have these bad experiences.

"The problem is getting worse, it worries me a little bit. Especially the young players, they do well and get the hype and when everything is bad, they are struggling. They lose control and maybe sometimes they lose control of their lives. This is not the right way. It is good that clubs are taking control of these things. Football is not everything.

"The Premier League and the clubs see that there is more behind the business of football, we all have to learn. In all parts of life, on social media, no one is showing their problems. It is sad that people cannot be open."

