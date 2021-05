Football

'Best player in the Premier League' - Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason on Harry Kane winning Golden Boot

Ryan Mason said Harry Kane is 'the best player in the Premier League' after the Tottenham Hotspur striker scored in a 4-2 victory at Leicester City to win the Golden Boot on Sunday. The win on the final day of the season secured Spurs seventh in the table and European football next season, where they will compete in the European Conference League.

