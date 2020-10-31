Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is not making huge changes to his side to protect themselves from Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Leeds head into the game against Leicester seeking their fourth win of the league campaign but face a potentially tricky test at home with Vardy in fine form, netting six goals from five league games, including the winner at Arsenal last time out.

"They're a team who manage the ball well and have the spirit to attack. Vardy's a very good player who scores lots of goals and he's very quick," Bielsa told reporters on Friday.

"Of course we take into account all the characteristics of the opponents' attackers but there won't be any particular change with that in mind. They're a team who have been playing the same style of football for some time now.

"All the teams in the Premier League are at a high level and they present to you similar challenges. There are some teams who are above the rest, but the rest in general are all difficult to face."

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is available for selection after shaking off a groin problem, but Diego Llorente (groin) and Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) will miss out through injury.

Bielsa's side are seventh in the table with 10 points from six matches, while Leicester are two places above them with two points more.

