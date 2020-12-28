MONDAY'S BIG STORIES

Total Allardyce

You don't have to like it. You don't have to endorse it. You certainly don't have to let young children watch it, at least not unaccompanied. But it works, which is all that it is supposed to do.

Sam Allardyce has his first point as West Brom manager, and it came at Anfield, home of the champions. Admittedly, the "Big Sam is back, baby!" storyline is rather ruined by the fact that West Brom, under Slaven Bilic, did much the same a few days ago at Manchester City. But still, this was a game that pulsed with that dark, twisted Allardyce energy.

Two lines of five. Negative possession stats. Chewing gum. The obdurate refusal to collapse in the face of a better side, of the formbook, of common sense. More chewing gum. And the creeping realisation, as time passes, that they're not out of this. They're really not out of this. They're still in this. How are they still in this? What if they score? More chewing gum. Of course. They've scored.

Leaving aside Allardyce's mystical powers, we rather liked Andy Robertson's summary of Liverpool's game: first half good, second half not so good.

They got what they deserved and we got what we deserved. First half was good, we dominated the ball, counter press, counter attacks, really good, created a lot of chances. Then second half it was as if we didn't want to do it again. Tried different things which wasn't working. We all went slack. I think every one of us made a mistake in the second half.

The Baggies vs the Slacks: it takes two to trouser. Liverpool forced Sam Johnstone into exactly one save in the second half, though admittedly it was a belter. Had Liverpool won, they'd have moved five points clear, and the Warm-Up would be pivoting to the Race For Distant Second. Happily for Premier League hype purposes, we don't have to call it. Not yet.

It Happened Again

You don't have to like it. You don't have to endorse it. You certainly don't have to let young children watch it, at least not unaccompanied. And it doesn't always work, which suggests that Tottenham should really look at trying something else.

It's not like they weren't warned. Against Crystal Palace a few weeks ago, Spurs went 1-0 up early, decided that they'd done enough attacking for the day, and defended. And defended. And defended. And then conceded and looked silly. Now, against Wolves yesterday, Spurs went 1-0 up after less than a minute. Guess what happened next!

To the Warm-Up's untutored, amateur eye, this Spurs squad looks like it contains a brilliant attack and a less-than-brilliant defence: as such, starving the former and leaning on the latter seem a little bit exactly the opposite of sensible. Indeed, it seems actively dangerous. There's a reason "playing to your weaknesses" isn't a phrase.

If this is all just a working through of the issues that come from blowing a 3-0 lead against West Ham … well, okay, we could respect that. That was scarring stuff. But Spurs, to nobody's great surprise, have ended up in that sour spot where the team are dropping points and nobody's having any fun.

Ultimately, if pragmatism isn't getting results, it isn't pragmatism. There comes a point where a squad containing Harry Kane and Son Heung-min needs to be giving them more chances to do what they're good at. We're not just saying this because Spurs are currently terrible to watch, for the neutral, although that is mostly the reason. But there's a fun team in there, somewhere, and we'd quite like the chance to get to know it.

Messi Speaks!

It's hard for top-level footballers to be truly reclusive, given they have to go and run around in front of the television cameras twice a week. But over the years Lionel Messi has given it a pretty good go: he trains, he plays, he goes home again. Even last summer's transfer agitation was conducted at a distance.

So when he sits down with a journalist for an hour-long chat, that's quite a big deal. AS's Jordi Évole got the gig, and though Messi didn't say anything too explosive, he did Drop A Sensational Hint About His Future:

I would like to play in the United States and experience life and the league there … but ultimately come back to Barcelona in some capacity. I'm not thinking too far ahead in the short term and just want to see how the season finishes.

Also he Sensationally Blasted Barcelona's Outgoing President:

I felt I'd completed a cycle and it was time to leave the club that had given me so much. I wanted to win titles and battle for the Champions League and felt it was time for change. The president then started to filter this to paint a negative picture of me.

AS's full coverage is here and is worth a look, not least for the rarity value. For the Warm-Up's money, the most interesting moment was almost an aside, on playing in front of empty stadiums.

It's horrible … it's cold … strange and different. I think that may have something to do with strange results that we're seeing with home advantage being less important.

But probably the most important point is that he won't be going anywhere in the winter window. The biggest transfer scramble in the history of football won't be kicking off for at least another couple of months.

IN OTHER NEWS

Here's former CSKA Moscow and Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky, currently in charge of Rubin Kazan, singing in the New Year with his best Mariah Carey impression. Shout out to the VAR biscuits.

RETRO CORNER

Robert Lewandowski didn't win the 2020 Ballon d'Or, because there wasn't one. Thanks, Covid! But that sent us off to Youtube to have a look at the only other Polish player to come close to winning the thing, Zbigniew Boniek, who finished third in the voting in 1982. Turns out, pretty good.

HAT TIP

Having never given any real thought to exactly how referees get their games, we greatly enjoyed Daniel Taylor's dive into the process for the Athletic (£). Includes simmering rivalries, politicking, and a secret merit table based on the assessment of every single decision taken during a game:

The referees have password access to see where they rank in the table after every round of fixtures. It is the same for assistant referees, too. They know whether they have gone up or down a few places. They are acutely aware of whether they are challenging for the top or languishing near the bottom. And there is even an appeals process – again, with an emphasis on confidentiality – if they disagree with how any decision has been marked.

COMING UP

On through the brutal gauntlet of the festive Premier League we go. Palace take on Leicester. Chelsea play Villa. And then City take on Everton. Whew.

Marcus Foley would have finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting this year, if only it had happened. Thanks again, Covid! Instead, he'll be here with tomorrow's Warm-Up.

