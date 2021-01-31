Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is confident his side will make a midfield signing on transfer deadline day and says that and the return of Jamie Vardy will fire up the squad for the second half the season.

The Foxes’ unbeaten run dating back to December 20 was snapped with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds United on Sunday.

Leicester felt the absence of Vardy who is on his way back to fitness following groin surgery, and Rodgers is hopeful the forward’s return and the signing of a player to replace Demarti Gray following his move to Bayer Leverkusen will revive their title bid.

"It'll be good for the team, we have a gap there so the club will work hard at looking to get someone in," Rodgers said. "Our idea is to get a midfield player. If we can do that, then great.”

Leicester have been linked with Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah, and Rodgers said: "I know Nathaniel from my time working with him at Chelsea, but I know lots of players and there are a number of players that we’re looking at.”

Rodgers admits Leicester have to plan for life without Vardy

"Hopefully fairly soon the two boys (Vardy and Wilfried Ndidi) will be back and it gives us a nice strong squad," Rodgers added.

When Jamie's not available, we find other ways. We have done through the season.

"Today just wasn't our day. We didn't defend well and couldn't take chances."

Reflecting on the defeat to Leeds, which left Leicester five points behind leaders Manchester City, Rodgers added: "We've been on a fantastic run and it was always going to come to an end at some point. They deserved to win.

"We started well but gave away a cheap goal so quickly after ours. We had opportunities, but they were giving us problems with their running against the backline.

"We gave the ball away and they punished us in transition. We weren't quite at our level today and we have to give them credit."

With additional reporting from Reuters

