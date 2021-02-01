Brighton have signed Ecuador international Moises Caicedo on a four-year deal from Independiente del Valle.

The midfielder's transfer remains subject to international clearance, but he arrives with plenty of promise after making his international debut in October and winning the under-20 Copa Libertadores.

And Seagulls boss Graham Potter was more than happy to announce his arrival.

“It's no secret we have been working to bring Moises to the club," he said.

"We are very pleased he is finally here.

“He will need time to settle in with the group, for us to get to know him and vice versa, as well as get up to speed and ready for the demands of the Premier League.

“He has done very well in Ecuador and made his debut for his country at just 18. He's an exciting signing, but it is important we give him time to adjust.”

Manchester United were leading the race to sign Caicedo but pulled out of the move in January.

