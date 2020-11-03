Brighton remain winless at home this season after they could not find a way past Burnley despite having 19 shots in their 0-0 stalemate at the Amex Stadium.

Making his first start for Brighton, Danny Welbeck had several chances to break the deadlock in the first half, but found Burnley stopper Nick Pope in fine form.

Burnley, who had scored just three goals all season before the trip to Brighton, again offered very little as an attacking force.

However, a hard-earned point at least moves Sean Dyche’s men off the bottom of the table, while Brighton stay in 15th.

Brighton in fact had 12 shots in the first half alone at the Amex, the most they had ever had in a Premier League match, but a mixture of poor finishing and fine goalkeeping kept them at bay, with Welbeck cutting a frustrated figure.

Neal Maupay, back in the team alongside Welbeck, looked less of a threat, and will be disappointed with his efforts from several good positions.

In the second half, it was more a case of Brighton’s delivery letting them down when it really mattered, with Dan Burn especially guilty of some wayward crossing.

Burnley, although they will be happy with a point, are going to have to offer much, much more as an attacking threat if they are to survive this season.

TALKING POINT - Are Brighton in trouble?

Burnley's poor start to the season has been well documented, but not much has been made of how poor Brighton have been.

Graham Potter spoke this week of how his side are playing well, but perhaps not getting the results they need. Here was another example.

Some of their build-up play was slick, but when it came to the final delivery, time and again Brighton's radar was off. Games like this, against an out-of-form Burnley, should yield three points.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Bee Mee

It must be so comforting to Burnley fans to have their skipper back, as he again put his body on the line for the Clarets' cause. Nobody made more blocks on the pitch than Mee, as per.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brighton: Ryan 6, Webster 6, Veltman 6, Burn 7, Lamptey 7, White 6, Bissouma 6, Lallana 7, Gross 6, Welbeck 6, Maupay 5... Subs: Jahanbakhsh 6, Connolly N/A.

Burnley: Pope 8, Lowton 6, Taylor 6, Tarkowski 6, Mee 8, Brady 6, Brownhill 6, Westwood 6, McNeil 4, Barnes 4, Wood 4... Subs: Vydra 6, Rodriguez 6.

KEY MOMENTS

1’ - MISS! What a start that would have been for Brighton. Ben Mee's return doesn't get up and running particularly well as he slips, Danny Welbeck pulls it back for Tariq Lamptey, but the young full back blazes over from a good position.

4’ - CROSSBAR! All happening here early on! Matt Lowton carries the attack to the hosts, tries to loop a cross into the box, but gets too much on it. However, the overhit cross loops oevr Mat Ryan and hits the crossbar! What a fluke that would have been.

34’ - CHAAAAANCE! Nice pass from Adam Lallana into Welbeck, who is through on goal in the blink of an eye, but his shot is well saved by Pope. Big chance for the new Brighton striker. Big left leg from Pope.

67' - BLOCK! Maupay again on the break, he cuts onto his right foot, but Mee again sticks out a leg and makes the block.

KEY STATS

Brighton fired in 19 shots against Burnley – the most by any side without managing to score in any Premier League match this season so far.

Burnley’s tally of two points is their joint-lowest after their first seven league games of a season in their history (W0 D2 L5), along with 1977-78 in the second tier (assuming three points for a win all-time).

Since they were promoted to the Premier League in 2017, Brighton have played out more goalless draws in the competition than any other side (12), while Burnley are also second for most top-flight nil-nils in this time (11).

Brighton have picked up six points in their eight Premier League games this season (W1 D3 L4), their lowest tally after their first eight matches of a league campaign since 2002-03 (four), when they were eventually relegated from the second tier.

Burnley have failed to score in four consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since May 2015 (six in a row).

