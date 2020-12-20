Ten-man Sheffield United were denied their first win of the season as Brighton struck late to salvage a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

With fans watching on at the Amex Stadium, Brighton started strongest, but despite dominating possession in the first half, they failed to make it count for anything with only a handful of half chances.

John Lundstram's lunging tackle saw him sent off for a heavy challenge on Joel Veltman shortly after the half hour, leaving Chris Wilder's side with an uphill battle to get anything out the game.

But they almost pulled off a shock win. Second-half substitute Jayden Bogle grabbed his first goal for the Blades after David McGoldrick’s perfectly timed run beat the Brighton defensive line before he cut the ball back for Bogle.

But it was not to be for Wilder's side as Danny Welbeck side-footed a volley past Aaron Ramsdale with three minutes remaining.

Next up for Brighton is a trip to the London Stadium where they take on West Ham United, while Sheffield United host high-flying Everton at Bramall Lane.

TALKING POINT - Brighton's extra man counted for little

Graham Potter will be disappointed his Brighton side couldn't make more of their extra man advantage. With John Lundstram having been sent off after 33 minutes, the home side failed to carve out any really chances, which is unsurprising given that they have only scored two in their past four matches.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

The Blades stopper was on fine form with his goal peppered with attempts over the course of the 90 minutes. His brave double save from the feet of Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly were his standouts of the day and capped of a his brilliant performance.

PLAYERS RATINGS

Brighton: Sanchez 6, White 6, Dunk 6, Webster 6, Veltman 6, Bissouma 6, Lallana 6, March 7, Connolly 6, Trossard 7, Maupay 6. Subs: Jahanbakhsh 6, Welbeck 6, Zeqiri 6.

Sheffield United: Ramsdale 9, Baldock 6, Basham 8, Egan 6, Robinson 6, Stevens 6, Lundstram 4, Ampadu 5, Fleck 4, Brewster 6, McGoldrick 8. Subs: Burke 7, Bogle 7, Osborn N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

30' - CHANCE! Trossard's corner finds the head of Webster who heads it down to Maupay. The Frenchman tries to get the ball down for a shot, but he's closed down quickly and the shot goes over for a corner.

34' - SAVE! What a save by Sanchez, he gets a hand to McGoldrick's free kick which was heading to the bottom corner.

40 - RED CARD - Lundstram is off. The yellow is over turned and Sheffield United are down to 10 men.

63' - GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Sheffield United (Bogle). Sheffield United have done it with 10 men. Bogle gets the ball from a well weighted cut back from McGoldrick. Bogle's shot deflects past Sanchez.

84' - CHANCE! - Burke's shot goes over the bar from inside the box. That could have wrapped the game up.

87' - GOAL! Brighton 1-1 Sheffield United (Welbeck). Brighton are level. Danny Welbeck grabs the goal, with neat chest control and a volley inside the box.

KEY STATS

John Lundstram has been sent off in a league game for the first time since March 2016 for Oxford vs Stevenage in League Two

Sheffield United are winless in their last 12 Premier League away games (D2 L10), losing each of the last eight in a row

Jayden Bogle is the fifth player to score on his Premier League debut for Sheffield United, after Brian Deane (1992), Willie Falconer (1993), Rob Hulse (2006) and Billy Sharp (2019)

Brighton are winless in their last 11 Premier League home games (D5 L6) - only once in their league history have they gone longer without a win at home (12 games between October 1997-February 1998)

