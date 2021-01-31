Leandro Trossard’s early winner helped Brighton to their first home win of the season and a deserved 1-0 victory over an uninspired Tottenham at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls were entirely dominant in a brilliant first half performance that defied their league position just above the relegation zone.

Pascal Gross hit the post after just five minutes as the hosts hassled and harried a lethargic Spurs from the front, with Ben White marauding forward from the back.

And they were rewarded for their positive start with a goal after just 17 minutes when the excellent Alexis MacAllister picked out Trossard 12 yards out, rifling past Hugo lloris on his 350th appearance for Tottenham.

Alexis MacAllister and Yves Bissouma dominated the midfield and the visitors could hardly have played worse in the first 45 minutes. Neal Maupay almost doubled Brighton’s lead from close range, but Jose Mourinho’s men escaped down the tunnel just one goal down at the interval.

The Seagulls continued where they left off and almost had a second when White nudged Gross’ cross goalward forcing a smart save from Lloris.

Spurs improved in the second half but proved lacklustre upfront as they failed to create a single clear-cut opportunity, while the apathetic Gareth Bale on only his second Premier League start was substituted after 60 minutes.

Vinicus forced a great diving save from Brighton shotstopper Robert Sanchez 15 minutes from time, but the Seagulls held on for a win that takes them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Yves Bissouma (Brighton). It takes a special player to contain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield, but Bissouma kept the whole Spurs midfield quiet for 90 minutes. An imperious display in the middle.

TALKING POINT

Brighton finally get what they deserve. The expected goals experts will tell you that Brighton deserve a much higher position in the Premier League, and here was a performance three points that back that up.

This was a tenacious performance, but it was not backs to the wall. They went for Spurs, scored the opener, then spent 75 minutes trying to double their lead.

More of the same, and some overdue luck, and Brighton should have no trouble staying in the Premier League.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brighton: Sanchez 7, Veltman 7, Webster 8, Dunk 7, White 8, March 7, Bissouma 9, Gross 8, Trossard 7, Mac Allister 7, Maupay 6. Subs. Connolly 6, Burn 7, Lallana n/a

Spurs: Lloris 6, Sanchez 5, Alderweireld 7, Rodon 6, Davies 5, Hojbjerg 5, Sissoko 4, Ndombele 5, Bergwijn 4, Son 5, Bale 3. Subs. Vinicius 6, Moura 5, Lamela 5.

KEY MOMENTS

5’ - POST! Brighton make a great start and almost take the lead as Gross nudges an effort on the right-hand post. Lloris was completely beaten.

17' - GOAL! BRIGHTON 1 SPURS 0 (Trossard). Well deserved and it's a lovely move to give Brighton the lead. Liquid football as MacAllister plays a one-two with Gross before picking out Trossard on the penalty spot to rifle home.

38’ - OFF THE LINE! Gross whips a corner in for Dunk whose header is cleared off the line by Bale! Maybe hitting the post but Brighton inches away from a 2-0 lead. They're trying to get a second here and put realy pressure on Spurs at half-time. Mourinho must be furious at his side's performance

57’ - CLOSE! Pinball football in the Spurs box before the ball comes out to Gross. His shot is deflected by White and almost wrongfoots Lloris who makes a smart save down to his left.

76’ - WHAT A SAVE! Spurs’ best chance! Vinicius gets a shot away on the turn from outside the box and forces a genuinely excellent diving save from the Brighton shotstopper. He’s had little to do, but that’s great goalkeeping when called upon.

86’ - WHAT A BLOCK! Oh my word. What a block this is. Maupay square for Connolly who has a completely open net and he just casually sweeps in but NO, Alderweireld rakes his body across the six-yard box and denies Brighton a second. Great defending.

KEY STAT

