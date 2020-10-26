Karlan Grant's first goal for West Brom salvaged a point for his side at Brighton, cancelling out Jake Livermore's first-half own goal.

Brighton were completely dominant in the first half with Sam Johnstone forced into decent stops from Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard before they went in front in comedy circumstances, as Branislav Ivanovic's attempted clearance hit his skipper's torso and went into the net.

The Baggies had much the better of the second half though and Brighton could not complain when the equaliser came.

Indeed, before Grant did find the target, Matheus Pereira was just the width of the post from scoring as his curling effort from the edge of the box clipped the woodwork with Mat Ryan beaten.

Seven minutes from time the visitors were level when Callum Robinson's cross was deflected into the path of Grant who turned inside a defender and rifled home for his first goal since his summer move from Huddersfield.

Brighton remain fifth-bottom with five points, West Brom are a place and two points below them.

Talking point - Brighton have style but lack character

Brighton were so dominant in the first half, they were able to shift the ball around with embarrassing ease and could easily have been more than a goal up.

In the second half they stopped. They played with no energy and hardly threatened West Brom, who to their credit played their way into the game.

Brighton's stylish play suggests they should be a mid-table side threatening for Europe but they do not take full advantage and their second-half display was embarrassingly anaemic.

They really lack a leader in the centre of midfield to take charge of proceedings when the team starts to slip and ensure they play to their potential for longer in games. At present they have too many players whose performance drifts depending on the momentum of the game.

Man of the match - Sam Johnstone

A tough one this. Tariq Lamptey was the best player on the pitch in the first half but pretty anonymous in the second. Matheus Pereira had moments in the second half but it was too mixed a display to give him the award, despite two superb through balls and coming inches from curling West Brom level before Grant's goal.

In the end, Johnstone's saves in the first half ensured West Brom stayed in the game. Without him the second-half comeback would not have been possible. The point-blank stop with his legs from Maupay was a superb save.

Player ratings:

Brighton: Ryan 7, Veltman 6, Webster 7, Burn 6, Lamptey 7, White 6, Bissouma 6, March 6, Lallana 7, Trossard 6, Maupay 5.

Subs: Gross 5, Mac Allister 5, Alzate 5.

WestBrom: Johnstone 8*, Furlong 6, Ivanovic 5, Ajayi 7, Townsend 7, Livermore 5, Pereira 7, Gallagher 7, Krovinovic 6, Diangana 5, Grant 6.

Subs: Robinson 7, Edwards 7, Phillips 5.

Match highlights:

24’ Great save from Johnstone denies a goal for Maupay. A fine square ball from Lallana sets up the French striker but the keeper spreads himself and saves with his feet to deny the Seagulls.

42’ OWN GOAL! A goal that Brighton deserved but what an horrendous way to concede it. A deep ball finds Lamptey who heads down to Lallana, a ricochet then returns it to Lamptey whose ball across the goal is rifled from Ivanovic into Livermore and into the net.

68’ Great save from Ryan diving to his right. Krovinovic played into Grant and then it came back out to the Croat who fired a left-footed effort from the edge of the box but the Aussie keeper was equal to it.

77’ Another fine effort from Pereira that comes off the outside of the post. It came after a decent cross into the box from Robinson was cleared to the edge of the box and the Brazilian's curling effort easily had Ryan beaten.

83’ GOAL! Grant scores his first goal for West Brom. Robinson's centre was deflected off Webster into the path of Grant and he pushes the ball inside a defender before rifling into the roof of the net.

Key stat:

1 - Number of Brighton wins from their last 12 home games.

