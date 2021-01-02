Brighton hit back from two down to rescue a 3-3 draw following a rollercoaster contest with Wolves at Amex Stadium.

Aaron Connolly got the Seagulls off to a flyer in the 13th minute when he nipped in ahead of Rui Patricio to touch home Leandro Trossard’s cross.

However, Wolves were level six minutes later when Romain Saiss looped a stunning header into the top corner.

The visitors then took charge as Dan Burn’s evening turned into a nightmare. The defender was unfortunate to score an own goal when Robert Sanchez parried Pedro Neto’s shot on to him at close range.

Burn then brought down Adama Traore to allow Ruben Neves to score from the spot on the stroke of half time.

Brighton needed a major lift heading into the second period and they got it within seconds when Neal Maupay won and converted a penalty.

The hosts had their tails up and after Adam Webster went close with a header against the bar, they deservedly levelled 20 minutes from time through Lewis Dunk.

The result means Wolves have won just once in seven league outings and are down in 12th place. Brighton stay 17th but are now three points clear of the drop zone.

Aaron Connolly of Brighton and Hove Albion is congratulated by teammate Lewis Dunk after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at American Express Community Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

Next up it’s FA Cup Third around action for both sides. Wolves entertain Crystal Palace on Friday while Brighton visit Newport on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Brighton show the fight they will need going forward, while Wolves are desperate for a lift. Brighton set an unwanted record of 13 home league matches without a victory, but Graham Potter will take a lot of positives from their second half showing. There was real fight and spirit about the Seagulls and they will need to demonstrate more of that in the weeks and months ahead if they are to triumph in their battle to avoid the drop.

Wolves will rue a shocking second half display. They just didn’t get going after the interval and were shaky defending set pieces throughout. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have won just once since Raul Jimenez’s injury and the Wolves boss has spoken positively about doing some business in January. A look at the visitors’ under-strength bench shows they need some reinforcements throughout the squad if they are to kick on in 2021 and push at the higher end of the table once again.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Adama Traore (Wolves). The forward found some of his old form and was a nuisance throughout. His probing runs and incisive attacking play caused plenty of alarm bells for the Brighton rearguard. Won the penalty to give Wolves a 3-1 lead and contributed greatly to Burn’s shocking night.

PLAYER RATINGS

BRIGHTON: Sanchez 6, Veltman 6, Webster 7, Dunk 7, Burn 4, White 6, Bissouma 6, March 6, Trossard 7, Maupay 7, Connolly 7. Subs: Propper 6, Zeqiri 6, Lallana 6.

WOLVES: Rui Patricio 6, Semedo 7, Coady 6, Saiss 7, Ait Nouri 6, Neves 7, Moutinho 6, Vitinha 6, Traore 7, Neto 7, Silva 5. Subs: Kilman 6, Otasowie n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

13’ - GOAL! – Brighton 1-0 Wolves. Connolly nips in ahead of Patricio at the near post to touch home Trossard's delivery from the right.

19’ - GOAL! – Brighton 1-1 Wolves. The visitors hit right back! Saiss loops a wonderful header into the top corner from Semedo's hanging cross.

34’ - GOAL! – Brighton 1-2 Wolves. Burn is unfortunate to put through his own net after Sanchez parried Neto's strike on to the defender.

45’ - GOAL! – Brighton 1-3 Wolves. Neves steps up and coolly sends the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot. The kick was awarded after Burn brought down Traore.

46’ - GOAL! – Brighton 2-3 Wolves. Maupay blasts his spot kick home to reduce the arrears after he won the spot kick via a foul by Moutinho.

68’ – BRIGHTON CHANCE! Webster sees a thumping header from a left-wing corner crash back off the bar. It falls for Zeqiri who somehow fires the rebound wide.

70’ - GOAL! – Brighton 3-3 Wolves. Dunk rises at the far post to head a right-wing corner beyond Patricio.

90+3’ – WOLVES CHANCE! Almost a winner! Otasowie balloons a free header over from Traore's right-wing cross.

KEY STATS

Since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Brighton have conceded more own goals (9) than any other side in the top-flight.

Maupay's strike for Brighton (45:50) was the earliest goal scored from the penalty spot in the second half of a Premier League game since Opta has exact goal timings (since 2006-07).

Burn is the first player to score an own goal and give away a penalty in the same Premier League game since Eliaquim Mangala for Man City against Hull in September 2014.

