Bruno Fernandes has hit back at rumours he had an argument with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at half-time in Manchester United's 6-1 defeat to Tottenham, saying they are not true.

Reports claimed the Portugal international had a dressing room argument with his manager during the defeat at Old Trafford which put United into 16th place, but he denies any such incident took place.

"There's been a lot of speculation about that," he told Sport TV after Portugal’s 3-0 victory over Sweden on Wednesday.

"First it was a discussion with team-mates, as it did not stick, it was a discussion with only one team-mate [Victor Lindelof], as it did not stick now, it is the discussion with Solskjaer.

"I believe it is a way to destabilise the group. What was said is in no way true.

"I was replaced at half-time, it is true, by technical option. The coach told me that the game was almost over and that we would have a lot of games ahead of us. Got it.

I was not satisfied but said nothing that could harm the group.

United next play Newcastle United on October 17 and Fernandes says him and his teammates hope to bounce back with a positive performance.

"Do not use my name, my colleagues or the coach to make trouble at Manchester United," he added.

"The atmosphere is good and the team is ready to give an answer in the next game [against Newcastle United]."

