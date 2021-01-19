Bruno Fernandes will not be pulled from the line of fire and given a breather, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The Portuguese midfielder has been an inspirational figure since making the move from Sporting CP to Old Trafford in January of last year.

Premier League Solskjaer 'disappointed' with United's point at Liverpool YESTERDAY AT 19:15

However, he threw in a rare below-par display in the Red Devils’ 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

The Premier League's Player of the Month for December has bagged 27 goals and provided 17 assists in 49 starts since his arrival at Old Trafford last January but has not been on the scoresheet since New Year's Day.

He had a big chance to score against Liverpool, but his effort was repelled by goalkeeper Alisson, and that would have glossed over the otherwise disappointing display.

There has been talk Fernandes could benefit from a break, but Solakjser is not concerned with the midfielder’s form.

"He's not tired, no. No chance," said the Norwegian ahead of Wednesday's game at Fulham. "He's one of the players who runs and covers the ground in every single game. He's very good at recovery, very good at recharging his batteries.

"Since he came in, he's been absolutely immense. No, he's not tired. If I ask him, there's absolutely no chance he'll say he's tired."

Solskjaer said 18-year-old winger Amad Diallo, who arrived from Serie A side Atalanta this month, is making good progress and could feature in the coming weeks.

He can handle the ball. He’s enjoyed training and makes a difference in training, which is quite remarkable at his age.

"He'll need some adjustment to settle into the hustle and bustle of the physical part of the Premier League. I can’t see it being too long until he’s in the squad.

'Welcome to your club' - Fenerbahce president on Mesut Ozil's move

"He’s definitely settled down well. The players have taken to him and he’s a very good character."

With additional reporting from Reuters

transfers Romero and Rojo can leave Man United this month, says Solskjaer 08/01/2021 AT 15:02