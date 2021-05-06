Bruno Fernandes claims Manchester United have to retain the services of Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani if they are to fulfil their targets of competing for the Premier League and Champions League.

United are on the cusp of the Europa League final, as they lead Roma 6-2 ahead of the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday.

Victory in European football’s second competition is a step in the right direction, according to Fernandes who says it can only be viewed as a stepping stone to bigger targets.

"For us, it's a signal of improvement if we win the Europa League, because last season we didn't win anything. So, if we win a trophy this season it's an improvement - but still not enough for us," Fernandes said.

When you play for this club, your standard has to be high. For me, the game against Roma wasn't my best, but in numbers everyone will say it's the best I've done because the two goals and two assists was the first time I did it for the club.

"I want to improve so I have to do maybe next time two assists and two goals, or three goals and two assists ... but the most important for me is the way we win and we're closer to getting the trophy."

Uruguay striker Cavani’s season-long deal expires at the end of the campaign, although there is an option to extend should both parties agree, while Pogba’s contract runs until 2022.

Both have been pivotal players for United in the second half of the season, and Portugal midfielder Fernandes feels it is vital they remain at Old Trafford.

"Of course, we know they're really important for us, the qualities they have for us are difficult to find on the market for a good price," Fernandes said.

"Everyone knows the team is moving up and with their help too so it's important that we keep our best players and keep improving the team."

