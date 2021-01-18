Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal's young pair Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe's exuberance is putting a smile on his face as the Gunners' good form went on.

Arsenal had been going through a torrid patch, but a fine run of form from Saka, coupled with Smith Rowe's emergence as a first-teamer, has sparked a turnaround which has seen them win five from the last six in all competitions.

Saka was on target, assisted by Smith Rowe, in the 3-0 win over Newcastle on Monday and the pair form a cohort of academy graduates alongside the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock, much to their manager's delight.

"I know what they are capable of doing. They put a smile on my face. That is merit to them and their team-mates," he told Sky Sports.

"Their performances were extraordinary. The expectation will be high with them so we have to take them through the right path.

It's a mixture of energy, passion and a little bit of immaturity at times, which is good as you don't play as tense. They did really well.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put a miserly run of form in front of goal behind him to score twice over the Magpies, and Arteta is looking forward to his captain's strikes boosting the team.

"I thought [Aubameyang] had two or three really big chances in the first half which he didn't score," he continued.

"But those goals today will give him good confidence so that's good for the team."

All three of Arsenal's goals came in the second half after a sluggish first half, but Arteta was happy with his side's level of control.

"In the first half it took us a while to break a structure like this.

"We had big chances that we didn't score. We were in total control of the game so it was about keeping that right, keeping it simple and attacking the box. Then we produced the moments of the goals."

