Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of Bukayo Saka after he limped out of the win over Sheffield United.

The forward came into the game with a slight concern over a leg problem, and it appeared to catch him out as he departed the 3-0 win with 20 minutes remaining.

Fielding Saka against the Premier League’s bottom club raised eyebrows, with the Gunners’ hopes of reaching the top four effectively over, as Arsenal have a huge game against Slavia Prague in midweek.

The Gunners head for the second leg with the Europa League quarter final well poised at 1-1, but Saka’s chances of making the game look remote.

"He had some discomfort in his thigh,” Arteta said. “I don't know what it is. I hope not, but the last thing we need is another attacking midfielder with another issue."

Gabriel Martinelli produced an impressive display, scoring the second goal, but he too departed with an ankle problem.

"He was pretty sore but he's a tough boy,” Arteta said of Martinelli.

