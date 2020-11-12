Premier League side Burnley have confirmed they are holding talks with investors over a potential takeover.

The club is currently owned by British businessmen Mike Garlick and John Banaszkiewicz, and released a statement on Thursday which said:

"Regarding various comments in the media, Burnley Football Club confirms that the club’s ownership remain in discussions with interested parties regarding future investment in the club.

"In full respect of ongoing processes, the club will not be providing any further commentary on this matter until those discussions have reached a conclusion.

"The club wishes to assure supporters and the local community that the future of Burnley Football Club remains the primary concern in these issues, with any potential investment needing to support the club’s long term sustainability and retain its position as a cornerstone of the local community."

In recent months American sports investment company ALK Capital LLC, as well as Egyptian businessman Mohamed El Kashashy and lawyer Chris Farnell, have been linked with potential takeover bids. Farnell was recently involved in a legal battle over the sale of League One club Charlton Athletic, which was eventually bought by Danish businessman Thomas Sandgaard.

Despite relative success in recent years, considering the small budget the club operates on compared to other Premier League clubs, the lack of investment by the club has been bemoaned by manager Sean Dyche.

Burnley are currently second from bottom in the league with only two points after seven matches.

