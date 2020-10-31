Hakim Ziyech scored his second goal in three days to help Chelsea take apart Burnley at Turf Moor as Frank Lampard's side moved into the top four.

The Morocco international netted against Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday night and he marked his full Premier League debut with a goal, grabbing the breakthrough for Chelsea in the 27th-minute with a low shot that Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope perhaps should have saved.

The first half was bossed by Chelsea, but they were fortunate Ashley Barnes spurned a gilt-edged opportunity in the fifth-minute after the visiting defence - featuring the restored Thiago Silva - was caught sleeping.

Chelsea had a credible appeal for a penalty turned away as Ben Chilwell appeared to be shoved by Josh Brownhill.

Burnley had enjoyed the majority of possession after the restart but their hopes were flattened just past the hour-mark when the unmarked Kurt Zouma doubled Chelsea's lead from Mason Mount's corner delivery.

There was little sign of fatigue in the Chelsea ranks despite their 2,000-mile trek to Russia in midweek in the opening 45 minutes, although Christian Pulisic was withdrawn and replaced by Timo Werner after picking up an injury in the warm-up.

And it was Werner who grabbed Chelsea's third, with Ziyech turning provider as the Germany international finished with aplomb, capitalising on another Burnley mistake.

The victory moves Chelsea into fourth, a point behind early pacesetters Everton, while Burnley remain bottom without a victory.

TALKING POINT - Classy Chelsea continue to build momentum

This is another performance and result that will silence Lampard's critics. It may have come against lowly Burnley, but the Clarets had been showing signs of improvement of late and were as resilient as ever in the narrow defeat to Tottenham last Monday. Chelsea picked up where they left off in Russia, playing with a lovely tempo, and driven by the impressive Ziyech, totally dismantled Sean Dyche's normally reliable defence.

It appears Lampard has found the right balance in attack and defence. After conceding 10 goals in their first seven games, Chelsea have now kept four consecutive clean-sheets, scoring seven goals in their last two trips on the road. They were hardly troubled here, with Zouma and Thiago Silva recovering from an early scare to prevent Burnley from registering even a single shot on target.

There will be sterner tests ahead, but Chelsea are building momentum ahead of three more winnable fixtures in Rennes, Sheffield United and Newcastle.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Although it has taken a while for this new-look Chelsea side to gel, Ziyech has quickly settled into life at his new club even after recovering from a knee injury. Lampard praised his bravery on the ball after netting his first on Wednesday night, lauding the 27-year-old for "making things happen". With Chelsea knocking on the door, it was Ziyech who broke Burnley's resilience with an instinctive shot, emphasising his quality and confidence - even if it was a rather fortuitous goal - and showcasing his vision to assist Werner.

PLAYER RATINGS

Burnley: Pope 4, Lowton 5, Long 5, Tarkowski 5, Taylor 5, Stephens 5, Brownhill 4, Westwood 5, McNeil 5, Barnes 4, Wood 5.. subs: Peacock-Farrell, Dunne, Richardson, Brady 5, Rodriguez 5, Vydra, Thompson.

Chelsea: Mendy 6, James 7, Silva 7, Zouma 7, Chilwell 7, Kante 8, Werner 7, Havertz 7, Mount 7, Ziyech 8, Abraham 7.. subs: Jorginho N/A, Giroud 5, Hudson-Odoi 5.

KEY MOMENTS

5' - Chance for Burnley! Chelsea's defence is caught napping as a through ball from Josh Brownhill releases Ashley Barnes with just the goalkeeper to beat. Mendy races off his line and the Burnley forward rushes his finish, lifting the ball well over the bar.

27' - GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Chelsea (Hakim Ziyech): Two in a week for Ziyech - but the goalkeeper should do better! Abraham lays it to Ziyech, who gives Pope the eyes and wrongfoots the Burnley keeper with a low shot that beats him at his near post!

63' - GOAL! Burnley 0-2 Chelsea (Kurt Zouma): Just when Chelsea were facing a spell of pressure, they go up the pitch and double their lead! Mount delivers a corner and it's an extraordinary header from the unmarked Zouma, leaving Pope no chance!

70' - GOAL! Burnley 0-3 Chelsea (Timo Werner): This Chelsea side is really beginning to take shape, and they're taking Burnley apart! Burnley give the ball away cheaply in midfield and James pounces. Ziyech is involved again, feeding Werner who slots it into the bottom corner.

KEY STATS

Burnley have picked up just one point in their opening six league games this season, their worst ever start to a league season in their history.

Since the start of last season, only Robert Lewandowski (37) has scored more goals when excluding penalties in Europe's big-five leagues than Timo Werner (28).

Kurt Zouma has scored three goals in six Premier League games in 2020-21 - his best ever tally in any season in the competition.

Hakim Ziyech is the first player to score in both of his first two starts for Chelsea in all competitions since Diego Costa in August 2014.

