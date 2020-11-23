Chris Wood’s early strike was enough to steer Burnley to their first win of the season after a 1-0 defeat of a Wilfred Zaha-less Crystal Palace on Monday.

Wood finally got Burnley off the mark with the Clarets’ first home goal of the season after just eight minutes to give the hosts the lead.

With Zaha missing after he tested positive for coronavirus before the match and is now self-isolating, Palace looked flat in response, with Michy Batshuayi wasting their best chance for an equaliser.

Burnley withstood a late onslaught to see out a much-needed three points to move them out of the bottom three, while Palace stay in 10th.

