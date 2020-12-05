Everton's patchy Premier League form continued as Carlo Ancelotti's side were held to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor by a struggling Burnley side.

Burnley started the match fantastically, with Allan pressed off the ball just outside his own box. It broke to Robbie Brady, who drove a shot from outside the box past Jordan Pickford's outstretched hands and into the bottom corner.

As time grew on Everton began to grow into the game with Alex Iwobi particularly influential and finding space on the right. Dominic Calvert-Lewin got onto the end of one of his crosses and forced a fine save from Nick Pope.

On the stroke of half-time they had their equaliser. Allan dispossessed Josh Brownhill and fed Richarlison, whose left-footed pass found Calvert-Lewin and the striker's excellent goalscoring form continued.

After the break both Pickford and Pope made fine saves to deny Chris Wood (twice) and James Rodriguez and neither side was able to force a winner and take home all three points.

TALKING POINT - All square in the battle of the goalkeepers

Gareth Southgate was in attendance and the performances of Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope will have given him something to think about. Pickford is the man in possession of the No 1 jersey for England but is coming under pressure from Pope after some gaffes earlier this season. This match could easily have been won by either side today but both shot-stoppers made some excellent saves to deny the likes of Chris Wood, James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Southgate will have been encouraged that his two men both performed well but none the wiser as to who will be his first choice when Euro 2020 finally kicks off next summer.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ben Godfrey (Everton)

Everton started this game with three centre-backs and wing backs but the early injury suffered by Delph forced Carlo Ancelotti into an early change. Ben Godfrey was forced to play as a left-back in a back four and performed well out of position. In the early stages of the match, Burnley attacked well down the right and Matthew Lowton looked lively coming forward from defence but the switch in formation actually settled things down for Everton and Godfrey deserves considerable credit for doing well out of position.

PLAYER RATINGS

Burnley: Pope 7, Lowton 7, Tarkowski 6, Mee 6, Taylor 6, Brady 7, Westwood 7, Brownhill 6, McNeil 5, Wood 7, Rodriguez 6. Subs: Barnes N/A, Benson N/A

Everton: Pickford 7, Godfrey 7, Mina 6, Keane 7, Iwobi 7, Doucoure 6, Allan 5, Delph 6, James 7, Calvert-Lewin 7, Richarlison 7. Subs: Gomes 7, Sigurdsson N/A, Tosun N/A

