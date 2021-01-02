Sunday's Premier League clash, Burnley v Fulham, has been postponed after more positive Covid-19 tests have come in for the visitors according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

It is the fourth Premier League game to be postponed this season with Fulham’s game against Tottenham becoming the third on December 30 due to Covid-19 cases in the west London club's squad. Jose Mourinho criticised the Premier League afterwards, labelling the late postponement "unprofessional".

On Friday, Fulham boss Scott Parker said: "I do not know whether the Burnley game will go ahead.

"Those who tested positive are in isolation. We had a number of positive tests.

"I do not know whether the Burnley game will be played or not. We have retesting over the last few days. We are preparing as best we can to go to Burnley and get some points."

Manchester City reported four positive Covid-19 tests among players and staff on Christmas Day and boss Pep Guardiola told reporters that he would be without five players for their trip to Chelsea on Sunday due to coronavirus.

