Leicester remain third in the Premier League after sharing the points with Burnley in an entertaining contest at Turf Moor.

A much-improved Burnley side went in front after four minutes when Hamza Choudhury's errant pass played in Matej Vydra who squeezed the ball between Wilfred Ndidi's legs before lashing home.

The equaliser 11 minutes before the break was a fine volley from Kelechi Iheanacho who watched Ndidi's chipped ball dip over his shoulder before rocketing a left-foot volley home past an admittedly out-of-position Nick Pope.

Both sides hit the post in the second half, Ashley Westwood from a superb 20-yard volley and Youri Tielemans with a deflected effort from the edge of the area.

Talking point - Vardy not the threat he was

It may be the groin surgery he had in January, but Jamie Vardy is a far easier striker to play against than he was even last season.

One goal in eight games either side of the surgery tells its own story but the eye test is even stronger evidence as he does not look like getting beyond defenders anymore.

At the age of 34, despite having less wear on his body given his late start to league football, it will be difficult for him to regain the burst which has made him such a potent force for the Foxes over the last six years.

With Brendan Rodgers trying to keep his team from repeating last season's late fall out of Champion's League qualification, it seems unlikely the club's best ever spearhead will be too much of a factor.

Man of the match - Kasper Schmeichel

A lot of the time, Schmeichel is assisted by a solid defence playing in front of him but this was certainly not the case at Turf Moor.

The makeshift Foxes defence looked shaky any time the Clarets attacked, particularly when crosses were delivered into the box.

Just after Leicester scored, the Dane dived down to his left to push away James Tarkowski’s header from Dwight McNeil’s cross and then the best stop of the night came from a deep cross from Matt Lowton that Wood headed back across the Foxes keeper who dived to his left at full stretch and pushed away from danger.

Although he will never be regarded quite as highly as Leicester’s two great England goalkeepers, Gordon Banks and Peter Shilton, ten years into his Leicester career now, he deserves a mention whenever the finest Foxes glovesmen are discussed.

Player ratings:

Burnley: Pope 5; Lowton 7, Tarkowski 7, Mee 7, Taylor 7; Brownhill 6, Cork 6, Westwood 7, McNeil 7; Wood 7, Vydra 7.

Leicester: Schmeichel 8; Amartey 5, Ndidi 6, Soyuncu 5; Ricardo 6, Tielemans 7, Mendy 5, Choudhury 5, Castagne 7; Iheanacho 7, Vardy 6.

Subs: Albrighton 6, Fofana 6, Tavares 5.

Match highlights:

4’ GOAL FOR BURNLEY! Vydra puts the Clarets in front. Choudhury gave the ball away and Vydra made no mistake taking it past Ndidi before slotting home with aplomb.

34’ GOAL FOR LEICESTER! Out of nothing. A fine, fine left-footed volley but what was Pope doing? Ndidi with a chipped ball over the top and watching it drop over his head Iheanacho let loose with a rocket with Pope hopelessly out of position.

49’ Wonderful save from Schmeichel. Deep cross from Lowton that Wood headed back across goal but the son of a gun dived to his left to paw it away at full stretch.

64’ Brilliant effort from Westwood! A cleared ball came to him on the right edge of the penalty area and he teed the ball up for himself before crashing a low volley that had Schmeichel beaten but came back off the post.

Key stat:

374 - The number of days since Matej Vydra's last Premier League goal.

