It was a classic Burnley performance as they overcame Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's side made the most of their aerial prowess at set-piece and crossing scenarios, roughing up a more lightweight Wolves side who had hoped to extend some winning momentum having beaten Chelsea 2-1 last week.

Ashley Barnes rose highest to score the first after impressive ground was made by Charlie Taylor in the counter-attacking transition, and Chris Wood latched onto a loose ball after a set piece melee to double the lead and seal the points for the strugglers, who move out of the bottom three with this win.

Having had their deficit doubled 10 minutes into the second half, Wolves went more gung-ho, introducing the dangerous Adama Traore and Fabio Silva as they reverted to a back four to chase the game.

It would come to no avail; Rui Patricio would prove the busier of the two goalkeepers - making excellent saves to deny both Chris Wood and Barnes, and watching anxiously as a fizzed Josh Brownhill free kick flew just wide. Nick Pope pulled off two brilliant reflex saves to halt Ruben Neves from opening Wolves' account for the afternoon as Burnley clung on to a precious three points.

It wasn't without a last minute hiccup; Silva converting a penalty that he had won late on, but it was too little for those in gold as they fell to defeat.

TALKING POINT - BURNLEY RESOLUTE, BUT WILLING TO ATTACK

Upon the restart, we all expected Sean Dyche to go more defensive than he had before - protect the 1-0 lead no matter how slender, but he didn't. Instead, Burnley flew out of the second half traps, creating chance after chance in search of a second, hitting the jackpot as Wood prodded home after an excellently executed set piece routine from Ashley Westwood and Ben Mee fell kindly for the Kiwi striker.

In defence, the two centre-halves were stalwarts again. Ben Mee soldiered on after sustaining two injuries; one in either half, with his partner Tarkowski constantly the one to block goal bound efforts from increasingly desperate and frustrated Wolves players.

Both full backs must get a mention as well. Their work rate, synonymous with Burnley and their old school values, along with their delivery off the diagonal and the byline cross was exemplary, and Charlie Taylor especially deserved the assist for the first goal after a gargantuan 70-yard sprint to make the overlapping run around Wood to tee up Barnes at the far post.

Westwood and Brownhill marshalled Neves and Moutinho brilliantly, shunning the two orchestrators into near silence, while Adama Traore was well handled by a mixture of Taylor, Pieters and McNeil after Dyche's more defensive changes came in the last quarter.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CHARLIE TAYLOR, BURNLEY

An extraordinary performance from one of the most underrated full-backs in the Premier League. Defensively solid against one of the most dangerous players in Europe, the former Leeds left-back stood his ground, forcing the Spaniard to shank numerous crosses into the stands,as well as a mammoth effort to get forwards, beyond McNeil and deliver crosses towards the two target men. A quite outstanding peformance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Burnley: Pope 6, Lowton 7, Tarkowski 7, Mee 7, Taylor 9, Brady 6, Westwood 6, Brownhill 6, McNeil 6, Barnes 7, Wood 7.

Wolves: Patricio 6, Saiss 6, Coady 6, Kilman 6, Semedo 6, Moutinho 5, Otasowie 6, Neves 5, Ait-Nouri 5, Neto 6, Podence 6.

KEY MOMENTS

28': Barnes is in, a long forward ball over the top from Pope, and the striker is denied by the legs of Patricio.

35': GOAL! There it is ! Against the run of play one would argue; but Burnley are ahead! Charlie Taylor with a sumptuous cross stood up to the far stick having made up 60 yards for the overlap around Wood, and Barnes rises highest to nod home.

50': CLOSE! What an effort from Brownhill, grazing the bar with a whipped effort cutting infield from the left!

51': GOAL! There's 2-0; and it's classic Burnley! A deep free kick from a central area, Westwood's floater is knocked down by Mee winning the first header, and the ricochet off a combination of McNeil and Barnes diverts it into the path of Wood, who smashes it into the roof of the net!

65': CLOSE! What a move from Burnley again! Brownhill wins the ball back in midfield and a gorgeous ball from Westwood into the path of Wood doesn't result in a goal as the Kiwi striker is denied by Patricio. The corner that follows is wasted as Tarkowski fouls his man.

73': Here's a Wolves corner. Moutinho over it, and again a Burnley head meets it, but NEVES! What a hit, and a great save by Pope!

KEY STAT

Barnes' goal was his first in the Premier League this season, and only Burnley's seventh - they hadn't scored fewer than six at this stage of a season since 1970-71!

