Newcastle went ahead against Crystal Palace but Roy Hodgson's side emerged with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Buoyed by their weekend win at high-flying Everton to snap a run of five successive league defeats, Newcastle made the perfect start when Jonjo Shelvey fired home after two minutes.

However, Jairo Riedewald's powerful deflected strike levelled it up after 21 minutes before Gary Cahill's thumping header put Palace ahead shortly after.

Newcastle toiled away in the driving rain looking for an equaliser in the second half but Palace defended diligently to make sure they headed back south with three points.

Defeat for Steve Bruce's side left them in 16th spot in the standings on 22 points from 22 games, eight ahead of third-from-bottom Fulham who have played two games fewer.

Palace, who had been overtaken in the standings by Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier on Tuesday, returned to a comfortable 13th place with 29 points.

