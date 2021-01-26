Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he misses the Champions League and is motivated by a "great desire" to return to the competition.

Everton are sixth in the Premier League with 32 points from 17 games - two points behind Merseyside rivals Liverpool who occupy fourth place, the final automatic qualifying spot for the Champions League, and have played two games more than Everton.

transfers Arsenal and Spurs to fight for £30m Sabitzer - Paper Round 08/01/2021 AT 22:33

Ancelotti said Everton's next two matches, against third-placed Leicester City on Wednesday and 16th-placed Newcastle United on Saturday, would give him an indication of where they stand.

Asked whether he missed participating in the Champions League, Ancelotti, who has managed in the competition at several clubs, said: "Personally, yes. I think it's the best competition in the world.

Tottenham make contact with former Mourinho favourite - Euro Papers

"As I said when I arrived here, to take Everton into the Champions League is a fantastic motivation for me personally. It's a great desire.

"It will be important for us to understand where we want to be. We want to fight for the top six, the top four. We're going to play at home these next two games and after Saturday we know where we'll be.

"This is the target that we have for the future. I don't know how long it's going to take. I hope soon we can play games in the Champions League because it's the best competition in the world.

"The Premier League is competitive this season. There are teams like us, like West Ham, like Southampton who are not used to staying (in the top six). For these clubs, it's really exciting to fight with the usual top teams."

Left-back Lucas Digne is available after overcoming an ankle problem and forward Alex Iwobi returns after recovering from a knock. The duo missed Everton's 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Sunday.

"Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Allan and Niels Nkounkou are still out. The others, all good," Ancelotti said.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Premier League Which Premier League club would suit out-of-favour Khedira? 01/01/2021 AT 13:50