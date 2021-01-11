No celebs, please

Premier League players who break social distancing rules during goal celebrations could face fines or bans if they continue to ignore new guidelines, Jeremy Cross reports in a story on the Mirror’s back page and also on the Daily Star online. Covid outbreaks at clubs and subsequent postponements are leading to an increasingly demanding calendar, and one that is becoming trickier to schedule by the week. Aston Villa vs Tottenham was the latest postponement, with Spurs vs Fulham now taking place on Wednesday instead, and the pandemic has led Premier League bosses to bring in stricter rules, including the need for substitutes to wear masks while sitting in the stands, and also banning unnecessary contact at all times, including handshakes and hugging.

Paper Round’s view: This is the reality of where we’re getting to. The season is on a knife-edge and cannot be too many outbreaks away from not managing to finish it in time. Given the Euros fall shortly after the domestic season is set to finish, there is precious little time to extend the campaign as it stands, and so it is no surprise to see the Premier League getting tough as they seek to ride this storm through to calmer waters.

United battle giants for French wonderkid

Arsenal not chasing Buendia

Arsenal have opted against a pursuit of Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia after the Championship club put a £40m price-tag on the player, the Express reports. Arsenal are looking to sign a creative midfielder, technical director Edu recently admitted, given Mesut Ozil is expected to leave either in January or when his contract expires in the summer. Buendia had appeared to be a more affordable option, in comparison to Isco or Julian Brandt, but Arsenal will now look elsewhere given the fee Norwich are asking for.

Paper Round’s view: In Emile Smith Rowe, it appears Arsenal already have the answer to the question of who can fill the void of Ozil. It is after all one that has been left open for already a year, but with Smith Rowe shining in Ozil’s absence, perhaps matters will turn to finding a back-up to let Smith Rowe to continue flourishing.

