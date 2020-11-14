Cesc Fabregas says his ex-Arsenal teammate Jack Wilshere could have made it "big time" at Real Madrid or Barcelona had injury not got in the way.

Wilshere is currently a free agent having left West Ham by mutual consent in the last transfer window and has endured an injury-riddled career.

The 28-year-old was tipped to be a star when he burst onto the scene as a teenager at Arsenal and the Spanish World Cup winner says Wilshere would have become "a proper English legend" had he been able to stay fit.

"Jack was such a good talent, one of the most talented players I've ever played with," Fabregas told the Daily Mail.

"He was just 16 when he first came to train with us and I was like 'wow this guy is good, strong, sharp.'

"It's a big shame what has happened to him, I feel sorry because he could have been a proper English legend of the game.

"We always talk about how British players would adapt to teams in Europe - I always believed that Jack was one of the few Brits who could have made it big time at Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"Same with Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale. These guys are so talented, without injuries they could have done much more."

Fabregas, 33, currently plays for Ligue 1 side Monaco. He has made 41 appearances in all competitions since his arrival in 2019, scoring just once.

