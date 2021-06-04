Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension with the Blues, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2024.

The German replaced Frank Lampard in the hotseat back in January and has since led Chelsea to an incredible Champions League trophy and a domestic recovery that saw them finish fourth in the Premier League.

He has been credited with restoring the club's fine defensive record, while unleashing the potential of summer signing Kai Havertz. His success has triggered a one-year extension to the 18-month contract he signed in the winter.

Ligue 1 Pochettino 'asks to be released from PSG contract' - Reports 01/06/2021 AT 20:53

On the extension of his contract, Tuchel said: ‘I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family.

‘There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.’

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family.

‘Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea.

Transfers Spurs and PSG hover over Rudiger - Paper Round 31/05/2021 AT 21:58