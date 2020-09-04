Chelsea have confirmed that German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has joined from Bayer Leverkusen.

Havertz, 21, has signed a five-year contract with the Blues and follows Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva as Frank Lampard shapes his squad.

"I am very happy and proud to be here," Havertz told the club's website.

"For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers."

The deal for Havertz was long reported, and according to various reports, has been completed for some time and there was just a delay in official confirmation.

The fee is reported to be around €80 million including add-ons, matching the amount they paid for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

