Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is set to miss the game against Sheffield United this weekend after injuring his thigh in the London derby on Thursday night.

The Brazil international Silva off in the first half after stretching for the ball. He was replaced by Andreas Christensen.

Premier League Thiago Silva has 'worrying' muscle injury 12 HOURS AGO

"It will be very tight for Sunday, only two days recovery," Tuchel said. "It is too early to give a diagnosis because I saw him very briefly with a big strap around his muscle.

"We will have to wait until Friday so we can confirm it but I think for Sunday he is a big doubt."

Jorginho's 24th-minute penalty sealed the victory for Chelsea and lifted them into sixth spot with 36 points from 22 games.

Mbappe 'really wants to go to Madrid' says ex-teammate - Euro Papers

Premier League Mourinho: Tuchel should win silverware easily at Chelsea YESTERDAY AT 09:26