Super League ire has gripped west London, with Chelsea fans blockading Fulham Road and berating club legend Petr Cech who came out of Stamford Bridge to try and calm the situation.

The Blues face Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday, but on-pitch action has become secondary due to the fury that has been unleashed by the proposed European Super League.

Chelsea are one of the 12 clubs to have signed up to the Super League, and their fans have made their feelings known.

A large gathering of Blues fans, many carrying anti-Super League banners, elected to make a sit-down protest outside Stamford Bridge.

Cech emerged from the ground to urge fans to move aside to let the team bus into stadium complex, but he was met with choice words - highlighting the feeling of the majority of football fans in Europe.

The Super League will see the cream of the European crop compete against each other on a weekly basis, but this casts aside clubs with huge histories.

One Chelsea fan summed up the mood with a banner which read “we want our cold nights in Stoke”.

The clash between Chelsea and Brighton is due to kick off at 8pm, but the majority of eyes are trained on the area surrounding Stamford Bridge as the protest continues.

