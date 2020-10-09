Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy sustained a right thigh injury during a training session with Senegal this week, the Premier League club confirm.
Mendy, who joined Chelsea for a reported £22m from French club Stade Rennes last month, has returned to London and will undergo further tests.
Senegal are due to play Morocco later on Friday.
"The Senegalese Football Federation has announced the withdrawal from their squad of Edouard Mendy due to injury," Chelsea said in a statement on their website.
"The goalkeeper... had a medical examination in a hospital in Rabat... Mendy has since returned to Chelsea where he will undergo further examinations."