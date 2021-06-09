Chelsea have made an offer of £56.1m for Achraf Hakimi, matching the offer lodged by Paris Saint-Germain made for the Inter wing back.

The Athletic reports that the Stamford Bridge side have a long-standing interest in Hakimi having tracked him when he was on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid.

PSG had been widely seen as frontrunners to sign the Moroccan who could be sold by Inter to ease their financial situation, but Chelsea have now reportedly joined the French club in their pursuit.

Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri are both players liked by Inter, but neither is currently included in the proposal made by Chelsea for Hakimi.

Hakimi joined Inter for £36m last summer following an impressive two-year spell at Borussia Dortmund. However, the Italian champions now need to sell at least one of their prize assets to ease cash flow concerns.

Chelsea, who spent over £200m on new signings last summer, have also been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland as they look for a new centre forward.

There is arguably no better right back/right wing back in Europe right now than Hakimi, and so Chelsea’s capture of the Moroccan would be quite the statement of intent.

However, is he really a priority? If Chelsea are going to spend £56.1m or more on a single player this summer, wouldn’t that money be better invested in an area of the pitch they are weak in?

Hakimi’s arrival at Stamford Bridge would almost certainly stunt the development of Reece James. Even if the plan is to use the England international on the right side of a back three with Hakimi as the wing back, aren’t Chelsea already well stocked here?

A move to PSG would make more sense given how desperate they are for reinforcements in the full back positions. A transfer to Chelsea, though, would throw up a lot of questions.

