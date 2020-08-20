Football
Premier League

Chelsea Premier League fixtures: Frank Lampard's side start on Sept 14 before Liverpool visit

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Timo Werner of Chelsea during an individual training session at Chelsea Training Ground on July 27, 2020 in Cobham, England

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
7 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Chelsea's Premier League season gets underway with a trip to Brighton on September 14 - two days after most teams start due to their Champions League commitments.

Chelsea enter the new campaign with new signings as fans can look forward to Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner making their Premier League debuts.

Transfers

Transfer news LIVE - Tottenham launch surprise bid for Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles

4 HOURS AGO

Reigning champions Liverpool come to Stamford Bridge on September 19 before games against West Brom and Manchester United also feature in their opening seven matches.

Chelsea visit Arsenal on Boxing Day with the first west London derby at Fulham taking on January 16. The reverse fixture is set to be on May 1.

September

  • 14: Brighton (a)
  • 19: Liverpool (h)
  • 26: West Brom (a)

October

  • 3: Crystal Palace (h)
  • 17: Southampton (h)
  • 24: Man Utd (a)
  • 31: Burnley (a)

November

  • 7: Sheff Utd (h)
  • 21: Newcastle (a)
  • 28: Tottenham (h)

December

  • 5: Leeds (h)
  • 12: Everton (a)
  • 15: Wolves (a)
  • 19: West Ham (h)
  • 26: Arsenal (a)
  • 28: Aston Villa (h)

January

  • 2: Man City (h)
  • 12: Leicester (a)
  • 16: Fulham (a)
  • 27: Wolves (h)
  • 30: Burnley (h)

February

  • 3: Tottenham (a)
  • 6: Sheffield United (a)
  • 13: Newcastle (h)
  • 20: Southampton (a)
  • 27: Man Utd (h)

March

  • 6: Everton (h)
  • 13: Leeds (a)
  • 20: Liverpool (a)

April

  • 3: West Brom (h)
  • 10: Crystal Palace (a)
  • 17: Brighton (h)
  • 24: West Ham (a)

May

  • 1: Fulham (h)
  • 8: Manchester City (a)
  • 12: Arsenal (h)
  • 15: Leicester (h)
  • 23: Aston Villa (a)
Premier League

Premier League fixtures - All the details

6 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Napoli ready to sell £60m Kalidou Koulibaly to hijack Arsenal's Gabriel transfer - Paper Round

YESTERDAY AT 22:15
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueChelsea
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On