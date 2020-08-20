Chelsea Premier League fixtures: Frank Lampard's side start on Sept 14 before Liverpool visit

Timo Werner of Chelsea during an individual training session at Chelsea Training Ground on July 27, 2020 in Cobham, England

Chelsea's Premier League season gets underway with a trip to Brighton on September 14 - two days after most teams start due to their Champions League commitments.

Chelsea enter the new campaign with new signings as fans can look forward to Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner making their Premier League debuts.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Tottenham launch surprise bid for Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles 4 HOURS AGO

Reigning champions Liverpool come to Stamford Bridge on September 19 before games against West Brom and Manchester United also feature in their opening seven matches.

Chelsea visit Arsenal on Boxing Day with the first west London derby at Fulham taking on January 16. The reverse fixture is set to be on May 1.

September

14: Brighton (a)

19: Liverpool (h)

26: West Brom (a)

October

3: Crystal Palace (h)

17: Southampton (h)

24: Man Utd (a)

31: Burnley (a)

November

7: Sheff Utd (h)

21: Newcastle (a)

28: Tottenham (h)

December

5: Leeds (h)

12: Everton (a)

15: Wolves (a)

19: West Ham (h)

26: Arsenal (a)

28: Aston Villa (h)

January

2: Man City (h)

12: Leicester (a)

16: Fulham (a)

27: Wolves (h)

30: Burnley (h)

February

3: Tottenham (a)

6: Sheffield United (a)

13: Newcastle (h)

20: Southampton (a)

27: Man Utd (h)

March

6: Everton (h)

13: Leeds (a)

20: Liverpool (a)

April

3: West Brom (h)

10: Crystal Palace (a)

17: Brighton (h)

24: West Ham (a)

May

1: Fulham (h)

8: Manchester City (a)

12: Arsenal (h)

15: Leicester (h)

23: Aston Villa (a)

Premier League Premier League fixtures - All the details 6 HOURS AGO