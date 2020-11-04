Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Blues boss Frank Lampard confirmed the news ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Rennes.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Sancho latest, Aouar to Arsenal, Cuisance having medical 30/09/2020 AT 15:05

He has been withdrawn from the squad for Wednesday's match.

He will now self-isolate until he returns a negative Covid-19 result.

More details to follow

Barca launch plot to steal Memphis in cut-price deal - Euro Papers

League Cup Kai Havertz is king of the Carabao Cup – The Warm-Up 24/09/2020 AT 06:10