Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Blues boss Frank Lampard confirmed the news ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Rennes.
He has been withdrawn from the squad for Wednesday's match.
He will now self-isolate until he returns a negative Covid-19 result.
