Chelsea topped the list of Premier League clubs who paid money to agents in the year-long period to February 2021.
The FA has released figures covering new contracts and signings for the 12-month period, and Chelsea contributed £35 million on an aggregate spend of over £250m.
Figures revealed the Premier League teams paid out a total of £272m, with Chelsea dominating the spend.
The Blues went on a sizeable recruitment drive in the summer, with Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Edouard Mendy all arriving for sizeable fees, while the free-transfer deal for Thiago Silva also contributed to their £35m outlay.
Manchester City were second on the list - spending a shade over £30m - with Pep Guardiola’s side bringing in Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres on big money, while Manchester United shelled out a little under £30m.
In the period covered, West Brom spent the smallest amount - with the Baggies paying £4.2m to agents.
ClubFees
Chelsea£35,247,822
Manchester City£30,174,615
Manchester United£29,801,555
Liverpool£21,652,589
Tottenham£16,520,177
Arsenal£16,462,480
Everton£14,071,886
Wolves£12,598,466
Leicester City£12,518,018
Newcastle United£11,349,953
West Ham United£9,689,567
Fulham£9,347,927
Aston Villa£8,928,343
Brighton and Hove Albion£7,496,038
Sheffield United£7,081,018
Leeds United£7,034,943
Southampton£6,804,154
Crystal Palace£6,760,093
Burnley£4,458,520
West Bromwich Albion£4,222,059
