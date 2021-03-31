Chelsea topped the list of Premier League clubs who paid money to agents in the year-long period to February 2021.
The FA has released figures covering new contracts and signings for the 12-month period, and Chelsea contributed £35 million on an aggregate spend of over £250m.
Figures revealed the Premier League teams paid out a total of £272m, with Chelsea dominating the spend.
The Blues went on a sizeable recruitment drive in the summer, with Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Edouard Mendy all arriving for sizeable fees, while the free-transfer deal for Thiago Silva also contributed to their £35m outlay.
Manchester City were second on the list - spending a shade over £30m - with Pep Guardiola’s side bringing in Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres on big money, while Manchester United shelled out a little under £30m.
In the period covered, West Brom spent the smallest amount - with the Baggies paying £4.2m to agents.
|Club
|Fees
|Chelsea
|£35,247,822
|Manchester City
|£30,174,615
|Manchester United
|£29,801,555
|Liverpool
|£21,652,589
|Tottenham
|£16,520,177
|Arsenal
|£16,462,480
|Everton
|£14,071,886
|Wolves
|£12,598,466
|Leicester City
|£12,518,018
|Newcastle United
|£11,349,953
|West Ham United
|£9,689,567
|Fulham
|£9,347,927
|Aston Villa
|£8,928,343
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|£7,496,038
|Sheffield United
|£7,081,018
|Leeds United
|£7,034,943
|Southampton
|£6,804,154
|Crystal Palace
|£6,760,093
|Burnley
|£4,458,520
|West Bromwich Albion
|£4,222,059
