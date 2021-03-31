Chelsea topped the list of Premier League clubs who paid money to agents in the year-long period to February 2021.

The FA has released figures covering new contracts and signings for the 12-month period, and Chelsea contributed £35 million on an aggregate spend of over £250m.

Figures revealed the Premier League teams paid out a total of £272m, with Chelsea dominating the spend.

Premier League Batshuayi feels trusted by Belgium but not Palace AN HOUR AGO

The Blues went on a sizeable recruitment drive in the summer, with Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Edouard Mendy all arriving for sizeable fees, while the free-transfer deal for Thiago Silva also contributed to their £35m outlay.

Manchester City were second on the list - spending a shade over £30m - with Pep Guardiola’s side bringing in Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres on big money, while Manchester United shelled out a little under £30m.

In the period covered, West Brom spent the smallest amount - with the Baggies paying £4.2m to agents.

Club Fees Chelsea £35,247,822 Manchester City £30,174,615 Manchester United £29,801,555 Liverpool £21,652,589 Tottenham £16,520,177 Arsenal £16,462,480 Everton £14,071,886 Wolves £12,598,466 Leicester City £12,518,018 Newcastle United £11,349,953 West Ham United £9,689,567 Fulham £9,347,927 Aston Villa £8,928,343 Brighton and Hove Albion £7,496,038 Sheffield United £7,081,018 Leeds United £7,034,943 Southampton £6,804,154 Crystal Palace £6,760,093 Burnley £4,458,520 West Bromwich Albion £4,222,059

Transfers 'Messi case closed' - Club pulls out of race for Barca superstar - Euro Papers 3 HOURS AGO