Chelsea moved back into the Champions League spots after taking a point from a lifeless stalemate against Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Football had taken a back seat in the build-up as Chelsea reportedly intended to withdraw from the European Super League following its catastrophic reception by fans.

But despite such good news off the pitch the Blues failed to strut their stuff on it, and struggled to break down a stubborn, disciplined and regimented Brighton side set up to hassle the Blues midfield.

Brighton’s Adam Webster almost put his side in danger with a few lopsided passes, but Chelsea failed to capitalise.

And up the other end the Seagulls’ only effort of the half was blocked, with Jorginho getting in the way of Yves Bissouma’s dangerous effort.

The second half offered little more by the way of chances as both sides were limited to long-distance efforts, with Bissouma sending efforts over the bar for Brighton.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud came on from the bench as Thomas Tuchel went in hunt of all three points or at least an effort on goal, but it was Brighton who had the best chance when substitute Adam Lallana sent an effort just wide of the post after dispossessing Kurt Zouma.

And moments later the visitors almost took the lead again as Danny Welbeck slammed the post with a curling effort from outside the box. Minutes from time, the outstanding Ben White also saw red after picking up a second yellow as Hudson-Odoi led a late Chelsea counter.

The hosts may have lived dangerously but escaped with a point that sees them leapfrog West Ham into fourth place, while Brighton take a valuable point to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

MAN OF THE MATCH – YVES BISSOUMA

An absolute star for Brighton this season and showed just why he’s turned heads across Europe with another stellar performance in midfield. Put a stop on the usually effective Mount.

TALKING POINT – SUPER LEAGUE SHAMBLES

Almost an hour before kick-off it was announced that Chelsea were the first team with intentions to withdraw from the proposed European Super League.

Thousands of Blues fans were outside Stamford Bridge and celebrated when the news was announced, with Manchester City following suit shortly after.

That news transformed the atmosphere ahead of this game, where Chelsea were looking for three crucial points to help them secure Champions league football for next season.

Because one thing is clear after the last 48 hours, and that is that fans know they need to earn the right to play in Europe’s top competitions, and while Chelsea could only manage point on their way towards a spot in the top four, this is absolutely the way it should be.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga 6, Zouma 7, Christensen 6, Rudiger 7, James 5, Jorginho 7, Mount 6, Alonso 7, Ziyech 5, Havertz 6, Pulisic 6. SUBS. Werner 5, Hudson-Odoi 6, Giroud 5.

Brighton: Sanchez 7, Veltman 7, Webster 5, Dunk 7, Burn 6, White 6, Bissouma 7, Gross 7, Mac Allister 6, Trossard 5, Welbeck 6. Subs. Lallana 6, Maupay 5, Moder n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

79 – WHAT A CHANCE! Adam Lallana has the chance to get Brighton's first ever goal at Stamford Bridge! Zouma loses possession on the edge of his own box and Lallana is through! He goes for the left corner but his effort is a yard wide when he has to hit the target at least. Bet chance of the match but he's wasted it!

80’ - POST! Chelsea living on the edge but Brighton still can't get a goal at Stamford Bridge! Welbeck slams the post from 25 yards after Chelsea again give the ball away, then moments later Lallana's effort is saved by Kepa.

90+2’ - RED CARD! Brighton are caught short and White brings down Hudson-Odoi on the charge. That's a second yellow and he's off!

KEY STAT

Brighton have failed to score in all seven of their visits to Stamford Bridge (all competitions), but this is the first time they've avoided defeat.

