Olivier Giroud scored again as Chelsea moved to the Premier League summit with a 3-1 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

The French forward followed up his four-goal haul in Sevilla in midweek by marking his first league start of the campaign with a brilliant first-time finish on 27 minutes.

Premier League Parker's Picks: Spurs heavy favourites against Arsenal, Wolves to test Liverpool YESTERDAY AT 10:26

It cancelled out a delightful early opener from former Blues striker, Patrick Bamford, who rounded Edouard Mendy and tucked away Kalvin Phillips’ sensational through ball.

The match saw 2000 home fans return to the Bridge for the first time since the first Covid lockdown and Chelsea ensured they left happy when Kurt Zouma header them in front from a right-wing corner just past the hour. Substitute Christian Pulisic wrapped up the points in injury time.

The result sees Frank Lampard’s men move top of the table, a point ahead of Tottenham and Liverpool who both play on Sunday.

Chelsea can now give key personnel a rest at home to FK Krasnodar on Tuesday after comfortably topping Champions League Group E. The Blues then visit Everton on Saturday while Leeds host West Ham on Friday.

TALKING POINT

A tale of Chelsea strikers past and present. Bamford offered an early suggestion he may come back to haunt his old club with another away-day strike, but that was as good as it got for the Leeds front man. The visitors again impressed with their style and high-tempo, but in the end Chelsea deserved their win.

Giroud staked a claim for why he should be given a more regular chance to start with a superb finish while Timo Werner had to make do with an assist after seeing a host of chances go begging. Giroud had told the Chelsea website that France coach Didier Deschamps had suggested he may need to look at his future in January if he doesn't get more starts. He duly responded to the opportunity by making it 14 goals in his last 13 starts for the Blues in all competitions to give Lampard plenty of food for thought in terms of striking options.

The Chelsea boss will be delighted to have got one over on Marcelo Bielsa but he will be more pleased to have stretched an unbeaten league run to nine games that leaves them well placed for the weeks and months ahead.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Mason Mount (Chelsea). The England midfielder was a real danger throughout, embarking on a series of probing runs and chipping in with an important assist.

PLAYER RATINGS

CHELSEA: Mendy 7, James 8, Silva 7, Zouma 8, Chilwell 7, Kante 7, Mount 8, Havertz 6, Werner 6, Ziyech 6, Giroud 8. Subs: Pulisic 7, Kovacic 6, Abraham 5.

LEEDS UTD: Meslier 7, Ayling 7, Koch 5, Cooper 6, Dallas 6, Phillips 7, Klich 6, Raphinha 6, Alioski 6, Harrison 6, Bamford 7. Subs: Llorente 6, Poveda 6, Rodrigo 6.

United poised to sack Solskjaer and target Tuchel - Euro Papers

KEY MOMENTS

4’ - GOAL! – Chelsea 0-1 Leeds Utd. Bamford burst on to Phillips' lovely through ball, skips beyond Mendy and coolly fires home.

9’ – CHELSEA CHANCE! How has that stayed out? Werner hits the bar from point-blank range after a left-wing corner had been flicked on by Giroud.

27’ - GOAL! – Chelsea 1-1 Leeds Utd. Giroud levels matters with a clinical and quite brilliant first-time finish on the stretch from James's superb cross.

57’ - LEEDS CHANCE! Raphinha volleys over at the second attempt after his initial strike from a deep corner was blocked.

61’ - GOAL! – Chelsea 2-1 Leeds Utd. Zouma rises above a static Leeds defence to guide a simple header into the corner from Mount's delivery.

76’ – CHELSEA CHANCES! Werner has another gilt-edged chance saved by Meslier before Giroud sees a free header from the resulting corner fly over the bar.

90+3’ - GOAL! – Chelsea 3-1 Leeds Utd. Pulisic slides in the killer goal after Werner had raced clear and put it in a plate for him.

KEY STATS

No player has scored more away Premier League goals than Patrick Bamford this season, with seven of his eight strikes this term coming on the road.

Giroud is the first player to score in six consecutive Premier League starts for Chelsea since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in October 2001. At 34 years and 66 days, Giroud is also the oldest player to ever score in six straight PL starts.

Champions League Lampard 'delighted' for Giroud, 'will warn players' 03/12/2020 AT 11:26