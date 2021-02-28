Chelsea and Manchester United played out a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge, with the visitors ruing the decision of referee Stuart Attwell not to award a penalty for them in the first half.

Attwell overruled VAR who suggested Callum Hudson-Odoi's inadvertent handling of the ball during a tussle with Mason Greenwood a quarter of an hour into the game warranted a spot kick.

In a game of few chances with both defences on top, this proved a pivotal moment.

Chelsea's best chance came when David De Gea did well to stretch to his right, while diving to his left, to deny Hakim Ziyech after Ben Chilwell had raced into the box and pulled the ball back for him.

Second-placed United now lie 12 points adrift of their city rivals ahead of their trip to the Etihad next weekend.

Talking point - United need more creativity to take next step

This stat says it all. United are the Premier League's top scorers and against lesser quality opposition, domestically and in Europa League do not have a problem scoring.

Where defences do not make mistakes and limit the ability of Bruno Fernandes to cause havoc, United struggle to get on the scoresheet.

The rumoured signing of Jadon Sancho next summer, who reached 50 Bundesliga assists for Borussia Dortmund this weekend, would obviously help them in this area.

More goal threat is also needed from their midfield though who, while doing a fine job helping defensively, carry little danger in the final third.

Man of the match - Andreas Christensen

It could have been any of the defenders or defensive midfielders on either side, but the big Dane was a commanding presence that was never perturbed by United’s attack.

Bruno Fernandes having one of his quietest games in a United shirt surely helped him, but neither Mason Greenwood nor his replacement Anthony Martial caused him any trouble.

The change of manager has been of great benefit to Christensen, with him very much a reserve under Frank Lampard, often not selected in a squad, but this has changed under Thomas Tuchel.

In his four starts under Tuchel, Chelsea have conceded just once, an own goal from Antonio Rudiger.

Player ratings:

Chelsea: Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 6, Christensen 7*, Rudiger 7, Hudson-Odoi 7, Kante 7, Kovacic 7, Chilwell 7, Ziyech 6, Mount 6, Giroud 5.

Subs: James 7, Pulisic 6, Werner 6.

Manchester United: De Gea 7, Wan Bissaka 7, Lindelof 7, Maguire 6, Shaw 7, Fred 7, McTominay 7, Fernandes 5, Rashford 6, Greenwood 6, James 6.

Subs: Martial 6.

Match highlights:

15’ The ball clipped Hudson-Odoi's fist before he cleared following Mendy's punch and the referee is checking now for a penalty.

16’ NO PENALTY! I think the right decision but they have been given this season.

49’ Chilwell raced into the left hand side of the area and pulled it back for Ziyech whose shot was just saved by De Gea moving the wrong way, and then Shaw blocked James' follow-up effort.

61’ McTominay curls a low effort from the edge of the box that Mendy saves well.

Key stat:

