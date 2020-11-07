Chelsea came from behind to earn an emphatic 4-1 victory over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge to go third in the Premier League table.

The hosts were caught napping early on, as David McGoldrick flicked the Blades into a shock lead in the ninth minute, meaning three of McGoldrick's four Premier League goals have now come against Chelsea.

transfers Conte plotting January raid on ex-club Chelsea - Euro Papers 7 HOURS AGO

However, the response from Chelsea was exactly what Frank Lampard would have required, with Tammy Abraham sweeping home his first Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge in 302 days to equalise in the 23rd minute, before Ben Chilwell arrived at the far post to complete the turnaround 11 minutes later.

Late on, Chelsea stepped it up a gear, with Thiago Silva heading his first goal in English football into the net in the 77th minute, before Timo Werner completed an punishing win for a Chelsea side who have now scored fourteen goals in their last four games.

Tammy Abraham celenbrates the equaliser Image credit: Getty Images

With summer signing Edouard Mendy yet to concede a Premier League goal since joining from Rennes, it certainly came as a shock when McGoldrick cleverly back-heel flicked the Blades, who had been blunt in front of goal so far this season, into an early lead.

But in Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea had a player capable of changing the momentum in their favour. Firstly, he had a hand in playing in Mateo Kovacic in down the right, before the Croatian squared for Abraham to scuff Chelsea level. Then, the cross was even better for Chilwell, who arrived at the far post to bundle home his second goal for Chelsea in just his 10th appearance.

After the break, while the scoreline appeared a close one until the latter stages, Mendy remained totally untroubled, with Thiago flicking another inch-perfect Ziyech cross into the net to provide further comfort, before Werner made doubly sure of a seventh defeat from eight for the Blades, who are rooted to the foot of the table on a single point.

TALKING POINT - Has Lampard got the balance right?

With so many big-name summer signings coming in, it was always going to take time for Frank Lampard to get this setup right, but in football, patience is not in plentiful supply.

However, nine games in, and he may have cracked it. Timo Werner, it seems, is more effective out wide, with Tammy Abraham played through the middle for the third straight game.

Hakim Ziyech on the other side has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, with the overlapping full-backs as terrifying as any in the division. With Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy shoring things up at the back, Chelsea are very much starting to take shape.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Hakim Ziyech

A wand of a left foot. Another fantastic performance from Ziyech, who had a hand in the first, before his sumptuous crossing set up the second and third. He has taken no time to settle in the Premier League. It almost looks too easy for him.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Mendy 6, James 8, Thiago Silva 8, Zouma 7, Chilwell 8, Kante 7, Kovacic 8, Mount 6, Ziyech 9, Werner 8, Abraham 7... Subs: Jorginho 6, Giroud N/A.

Sheffield United: Ramsdale 5, Baldock 6, Basham 6, Egan 5, Stevens 5, Lowe 4, Berge 5, Norwood 6, Lundstram 6, McGoldrick 7, Brewster 4.. Subs: McBurnie 5, Osborn 5.

KEY MOMENTS

4’ - SAVE! Reece James with the low cross, Tammy Abraham gets a flick to it, Ben Chilwell arrives at the far post, drills for goal from a tight angle, but Aaron Ramsdale gets across to make a fine block. Good start from the hosts here.

9’ - GGGGGOOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!! Chelsea 0-1 Sheffield United. Well, well, well! David McGoldrick gives the Blades a shock lead! The Blades really are a bogey side for Chelsea. Lovely, rehearsed corner, Baldock pulls it back for Sander Berge, who crosses low for McGoldrick, who brilliantly back-heel flicks the ball in! Three of McGoldrick's four Premier League goals have come against Chelsea!

23’ - GGGGGOOOOOAAALLLL!!! Chelsea 1-1 Sheffield United. That lead did not last long as Abraham scuffs Chelsea back level. Too easy for Chelsea that. Long ball over the top from Ziyech picks out Kovacic, who pulls it back for an unmarked Abraham. The arriving Blues striker scuffs the strike, but is accurate enough to find the bottom far corner.

Conte plotting January raid on ex-club Chelsea - Euro Papers

32’ - CROSSBAR! Fantastic delivery from Ziyech just evades everyone, Ramsdale gets a palm to it, but Werner is there to thunder a close-range strike, on the stretch, against the crossbar!

34’ - GGGGOOOOOOAAALLLLL!!! Chelsea 2-1 Sheffield United. Chilwell gets the final touch at the far post to complete the turnaround. Goalkeeper! Great cross again into the middle from Ziyech, but Ramsdale has to come and claim that, or get something on it at least, with Chilwell just two yards out as he nudges the ball home.

77’ - GGGGOOOOOAAALLLLLL!!!! Chelsea 3-1 Sheffield United. Thiago Silva opens his Blues account to make sure of the three points. Wonderful from the wizard that is Ziyech, with Thiago Silva flicking home his first goal in English football.

80’ - GGGGOOOOAAALLLLL!!! Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United. No mistake from Werner this time as he makes it four. The setup is fortunate as the ball ricochets right into the path of Werner, who lashes home with aplomb.

KEY STATS

Chelsea have lost just one of their last six Premier League games against Sheffield United (W4 D1), with this their first victory against the Blades in the competition since March 2007.

Chelsea (11 games without defeat) are enjoying their longest unbeaten run in all competitions since November 2018 (a run of 18), whilst Sheffield United’s 12 game winless run is the longest the Blades have gone without a victory in all competitions since October 2013 (a run of 13).

Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick has scored 100% of his Premier League goals against sides from London (4 - 3 v Chelsea, 1 v Arsenal); only Philemon Masinga (5) has scored more goals in the competition with 100% of them coming against teams from the capital.

Ben Chilwell has been directly involved in four goals in his three Premier League home games for Chelsea (2 goals, 2 assists), as many as his 52 home appearances for Leicester in the competition.

Thiago Silva became the sixth oldest player to score for Chelsea in the Premier League (36y 46d), while only Glenn Hoddle (36y 150d) scored his first goal in the competition for the Blues at an older age than the Brazilian.

After failing to score or assist a goal in any of his first four Premier League appearances, Chelsea’s Timo Werner has been involved in five goals in his last four games in the competition (4 goals, 1 assist).

Premier League 'I struggled with confidence' - Chilwell discusses his mental health struggles 11 HOURS AGO