Tottenham moved to the top of the Premier League table following a cagey 0-0 draw at rivals Chelsea.

Timo Werner had a goal rightly chalked off for offside early on while Serge Aurier’s pile-driver was beaten away by Edouard Mendy in a tight first period of few chances.

Joe Rodon made his full debut at the heart of the visitors’ defence and despite some shaky moments he showed signs of promise as Jose Mourinho’s men kept a dominant Chelsea at bay in the second period.

Mason Mount forced a fine save out of Hugo Lloris while substitute Olivier Giroud will rue failing to convert a last-gasp chance as a much-hyped derby between two sides hoping to demonstrate their title credentials fizzled out into a stalemate.

The result sees Tottenham move to the summit, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference. Chelsea are two points further back in third.

Chelsea will now visit Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek before hosting Leeds on Saturday. Tottenham are in Europa League action at LASK prior to the small matter of the North London derby at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Honours even between title rivals. There’s no doubt Mourinho will be the happier of the two managers after this draw. Neither team showed why they are a major threat in the title race this term other than the fact they are hard to defeat.

Chelsea are now 14-matches unbeaten in all competitions but their seven-match winning streak is over and Frank Lampard may well be slightly disappointed that his forwards couldn’t pose more threat to the Spurs defence.

Tottenham never looked like picking up only a second win at the Bridge since 1990 or surpassing their best start to a Premier League season set in 2011. But none of that will bother their manager. This was a trademark Mourinho away display in many ways and he’ll be content to be top of the pile 10 matches into the campaign.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Reece James (Chelsea). The 20-year-old was solid in defence and provided a dangerous outlet down the right flank. He produced a series of dangerous crosses in the second period and on another day could have walked away with a couple of assists.

PLAYER RATINGS

CHELSEA: Mendy 7, James 8, Thiago Silva 8, Zouma 7, Chilwell 7, Kante 7, Kovacic 7, Mount 7, Ziyech 7, Werner 6, Abraham 5. Subs: Pulisic 6, Giroud 6, Havertz n/a.



TOTTENHAM: Lloris 7, Aurier 7, Dier 7, Rodon 7, Reguilon 7, Hojbjerg 7, Sissoko 7, Ndombele 7, Son 5, Bergwijn 6, Kane 6. Subs: Lo Celso 6, Davies n/a, Lucas Moura n/a.



KEY MOMENTS

12’ – CHELSEA GOAL RULED OUT! Werner takes Mount's pass on the left of the Spurs area and swerves a delightful finish beyond Lloris and in off the far post. It's a beauty - but it won't count. The German was offside.

15’ – TOTTENHAM CHANCE! Aurier unleashes a thumping effort from the edge of the area but Mendy is down well to push it to safety.

50’ - CHELSEA CHANCE! Abraham fails to connect fully with a header as he glances James' dangerous cross from the right well wide.

67’ - CHELSEA CHANCE! Ziyech rifles over from just inside the box after latching on to Chilwell's low cross.

81’ - CHELSEA CHANCE! Lloris produces a super stop to tip Mount's 25-yard drive past his left-hand post.

90+3’ - CHELSEA CHANCE! Giroud almost nicks it for Chelsea when he latches on to Rodon's weak header back, but he can't steer his shot beyond Lloris.

KEY STATS

Spurs have won 13 points away from home in the Premier League this season (W4 D1) - converting to three-points-per-win all-time, only in 1960-61 have they earned more points from their first five games on the road in the top-flight (15).

Édouard Mendy has kept five clean sheets in the Premier League this season, the most of any goalkeeper.

