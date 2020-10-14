Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow believes Project Big Picture is "highly unlikely to get traction within the Premier League".

Purslow, formerly Liverpool's managing director, does not think the proposals will go any further once Wednesday's meeting between the Premier League club shareholders has concluded.

transfers Young: I would swap Inter for Watford right now 09/10/2020 AT 07:47

"I don't think we should give too much credence to this particular plan," Purslow told BBC Radio 4.

"I think it is highly unlikely that this plan, as it has been described in public, is going to get much traction within the Premier League itself.

"The idea that somehow the Premier League does not already take a hugely important role in funding the whole of the pyramid is fantasy.

"I think a much broader, long-term plan for football is what I would expect to come from the Premier League."

WHAT IS PROJECT BIG PICTURE?

What precisely does ‘Project Big Picture’ entail, and what does it mean for the English national game?

All of these details are as revealed by the Telegraph in their report on Sunday.

Southgate – ‘There are a million distractions, I can’t let Trippier’s departure impact my plans’

LEAGUE AND CUP STRUCTURE

Reduction in the Premier League from 20 clubs to 18

24 teams in Championship, League One and League Two, so overall professional clubs drop from 92 to 90

Two teams automatically relegated from the top flight and two promoted from the Championship. Then the 16th-placed Premier League team and third, fourth and fifth in Championship to form play-off tournament for final spot

League Cup and Community Shield abolished

FINANCES

£250m given to EFL to “compensate clubs for lost revenue”

£100m given to the FA to help cover losses during coronavirus pandemic

8.5% of annual net Premier League revenue to help pay for “good causes”, including the FA

25% of what remains to go to EFL clubs, with parachute payments stopped

Away tickets capped at £20

GOVERNANCE

Special status granted to nine longest-serving Premier League clubs – with votes of only six of them enough to change rules and regularions

ANYTHING ELSE?

A later season start in August plus a summer Premier League tournament

Changes to the loan system which would allow more scope for domestic loans

Premier League Klopp: Liverpool 'lost the plot' in humiliating defeat 04/10/2020 AT 21:11