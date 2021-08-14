Jurgen Klopp has insisted that whoever Liverpool buy between now and the end of the summer transfer window, there’s no guarantee the Reds would be ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The Liverpool boss argued Man City can always "strike back" with more major signings.

“Whoever we buy there is no guarantee that we will be ahead of Manchester City, because they can obviously always strike back. You try something, and the next moment they buy two or three,” Klopp said.

He raised eyebrows with an interesting take as he discussed Liverpool and Man City’s transfer business, by saying: “Comparing with other teams is like comparing with other couples, you might think she is more beautiful but then she's annoying the whole day."

The German went on to compliment his own players, and suggested Liverpool have a big enough squad to challenge for the Premier League title.

“You will see how deep we are with the squad, definitely a big enough squad, no doubt about that,” Klopp said.

If we are not lucky with injuries, last time we weren’t lucky, we lost three centre halves and we couldn’t have sorted that situation on the transfer market, no chance.

“You need to be lucky a little bit and then we are fine, and then we have to beat them the moment we meet them, and not have a more exciting squad or whatever you make of it or these kinds of things.”

Klopp is clearly an admirer of Manchester CIty’s latest recruit Jack Grealish, who signed for the club this summer for a British-record fee.

Jack Grealish, what a boy!

“If Harry Kane is going there as well, it doesn’t make City worse, that’s for sure,” Klopp said.

“Manchester United are exactly the same, Chelsea are the same, we all know that. But in the end, you still have to play football, and our football is not comfortable for other teams.

“The plan is to squeeze everything out of us for the season.”

