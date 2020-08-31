Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher is set to be given his chance in the Premier League with reports of a loan switch to Crystal Palace.

Gallagher, 20, split his time last season between Charlton Athletic and Swansea City in two separate loan spells.

He impressed sufficiently enough that Chelsea have now decided to give him a chance to show what he is capable of in the Premier League.

According to various reports on Monday Gallagher has had a medical at Crystal Palace ahead of a season-long loan move.

Growing up Gallagher’s idol was Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who got him involved in first-team training before he went out on loan.

Our view

Gallagher is a hugely intelligent attacking midfielder who can also operate deeper if his team needs to.

He didn’t score at Swansea but netted six times in the league with Charlton. As he showed at Swansea he can play as more of a box-to-box player and that might be where his longer term future lies.

Gallagher impressed in the recent friendly against Brighton & Hove Albion and that might have helped persuade Palace to make the move.

: Conor Gallagher of Chelsea and Jayson Molumby of Brighton and Hove Albion battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea at Amex Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Brighton, England Image credit: Getty Images

It will be interesting to see where Palace use Gallagher, having already signed Eberechi Eze from QPR. Eze could always play wider and Gallagher might end up competing with James McArthur.

In an ideal world for Chelsea Gallagher will impress sufficiently to be then be brought into their first-team next season.

It’s something they’ve used to great advantage with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori. However all four of those players shone on loan in the Championship rather than the Premier League.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that this doesn’t turn out to be another Josh McEachran situation, when a loan move to Swansea in the Premier League saw his career stagnate.

