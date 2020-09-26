Manchester United are known for their dramatic late goals but managed to score after full time as they beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

United scored in the 100th minute with a penalty from Bruno Fernandes to edge a 3-2 victory that had seen Brighton equalise with their own injury time goal.

Solly March had levelled scored at two each, and just before the end - or what looked like the end - of the match he headed a ball clear of the line to secure a point for Graham Potter's team.

The referee then whistled for full time, only to be notified that March's defensive intervention came after the ball had struck Neil Maupay's hand, leading Chris Kavanagh to award a controversial penalty.

Fernandes struck the winner for United but the home side can feel aggrieved, as it appeared that new United signing Donny van der Beek had failed to keep the ball in play in the build-up to the incident that led to the spot kick.

It is not the first time that players have been called back from what appeared to be a dead ball situation.

In 2018 Pablo de Blasis scored a penalty when referee Guido Winkmann spotted that Freiburg defender Oliver Kempf had handballed just before half-time

The Mainz player then scored from the spot after players were called back onto the pitch.

