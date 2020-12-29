There have been a record 18 new positive Covid-19 cases, the Premier League has reported after the latest batch of testing.

Eighteen positive results are highest of Premier League season so far, with the previous highest figure being 16, recorded in November.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 21 December and Sunday 27 December, 1,479 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 18 new positive tests,” read a statement from the Premier League.

“Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

The news comes after the Monday Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton was called off due to more coronavirus positive test results amongst City players and staff members.

PREVIOUS RESULTS

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep - 1,605 tested, three positives

Round 2: 7-13 Sep - 2,131 tested, four positives

Round 3: 14-20 Sep - 1,574 tested, three positives

Round 4: 21-27 Sep - 1,595 tested, 10 positives

Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct - 1,587 tested, nine positives

Round 6: 5-11 Oct - 1,128 tested, five positives

Round 7: 12-18 Oct - 1,575 tested, eight positives

Round 8: 19-25 Oct - 1,609 tested, two positives

Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov - 1,446 tested, four positives

Round 10: 2-8 Nov - 1,646 tested, four positives

Round 11: 9-15 Nov - 1,207 tested, 16 positives

Round 12: 16-22 Nov - 1,530 tested, eight positives

Round 13: 23-29 Nov - 1,381 tested, 10 positives

Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec - 1,483 tested, 14 positives

Round 15: 7-13 Dec - 1,549 tested, six positives

Round 16: 14-20 Dec - 1,569 tested, seven positives

