Sheffield United have confirmed "a number of positive coronavirus tests" in their camp just hours before their match with Burnley in the Premier League.

The fixture with Burnley at Turf Moor is not thought to be in jeopardy despite the results.

"Sheffield United can confirm the club recorded a number of positive coronavirus tests after the latest round of testing," read a statement.

"Due to medical confidentiality the club will not be revealing the names of those who have been affected.

"The individuals who have tested positive have now entered into a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and Government guidelines.

"Everyone at Sheffield United would like to extend our best wishes to our colleagues and wish them a speedy recovery."

The news comes hours after the Premier League revealed that a record number of individuals - 18 - had tested positive in the latest round of weekly testing.

