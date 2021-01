Football

Could Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos play together at Manchester City?

Sergio Ramos could be a free agent in the summer if he is unable to agree terms over a new contract with Real Madrid, while Lionel Messi is no stranger to transfer talk after trying to force a move away from Barcelona last year. So could the Clasico rivals be set for a sensational reunion at Manchester City?

00:01:21, 78 views, an hour ago