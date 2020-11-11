The news was about as bad as Liverpool fans could have feared: a report that centre-back Joe Gomez had suffered what he feared might be a serious injury.

At the time of writing the extent of Gomez’s injury is unknown. England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to provide an update later on Wednesday, but the fear is certainly that it might keep him out for a while.

What does this mean for Liverpool? We’ve tried to break it down below.

Who are the injured Liverpool defenders?

The biggest name missing is still Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman was injured during the Merseyside derby and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the season.

That was followed by Fabinho, who was filling in for Van Dijk, as he suffered a thigh strain in a Champions League match.

Then Trent Alexander-Arnold had to go off in the recent draw with Manchester City.

Now Gomez completes the set.

And don’t forget Alisson Becker missed a bit of time with injury earlier in the year.

How long are they out for?

Van Dijk will miss the season as we said, whilst Gomez might follow suit if these fears are realised.

Alexander-Arnold is out for around a month and should return after the first week of December.

Fabinho is out for another week or two.

Is there any good news?

Yes, firstly that so far (touch wood) Andy Robertson has stayed fit and that Fabinho is expected back after the international break.

And the bad news?

If the Gomez injury is really serious it will leave Klopp without three of his first-choice back four for at least the next month.

So who is going to fill in?

Well Klopp will play Matip as one of the centre-halves. Obviously as every Liverpool fan will know the big worry with Matip is that he is liable to be the next one on the treatment table at any stage.

That leaves Klopp with a host of youngsters; namely Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Sepp van der Berg.

Williams has looked solid in the games he has played but reports of Van der Berg’s performances for the youth teams have been less than positive.

Neco Williams is an option to replace Alexander-Arnold but if he is already pushing one teenager into the centre of his defence Klopp may prefer to use the experience of James Milner at right-back. Williams isn’t exactly Dani Alves so whoever Klopp picks to play there Liverpool will lose something offensively, although Alexander-Arnold is a unique player so asking anyone to replace him is a hard task.

What’s the best-case scenario here?

Liverpool’s fixture list is relatively kind, if congested, although their first game back after the international break is hardly ideal, as league leaders Leicester City visit Anfield.

But if they can get through that relatively unscathed then they have Atalanta, Brighton, Ajax, Wolves and FC Midtjylland before Alexander-Arnold potentially returns for the trip to Fulham on December 12. Nothing too scary but hardly a cakewalk either to be fair.

If Fabinho can return for the Leicester game and help shore things up perhaps Liverpool can get through December (where their toughest test will be Spurs) before they can potentially address the issues in January.

Of course ideally Gomez is out for just two or three months rather than six or seven.

And the worst…?

The worst case scenario is that neither Gomez or Van Dijk play for Liverpool again this season. There are complications with Alexander-Arnold’s recovery and one of Alisson, Robertson, Fabinho or Matip miss time as well.

That will push the squad to breaking point and suddenly the fixture list is full of banana skins that the champions can’t avoid. By the time they get to January where they can buy new players or their current options are fitter the league already looks out of reach. Liverpool exit Europe early and end up in a dispiriting battle for Champions League places.

